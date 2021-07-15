How to customize your character in Final Fantasy XIV Online

When you log onto Final Fantasy XIV Online, it’s hard not to be amazed by the number of customization options you’ll have. Most new players are likely to spend hours creating their character before actually dipping their toes into the game.

Though you’ll have helpful tips floating around your screen, it’ll usually be for the best if you take your time and experiment with all the options you’ll have. Even if you decide not to customize your character, there will be certain choices you’ll need to make which will differentiate you from other players in the game.

Your race, gender, and clan are some of the elements you’ll need to spend some time thinking about since they’ll define the core aspects of your character.

Clan, race, and gender—Are they important?

Race, clan, and gender define your character’s look. As you start creating your character, you’ll be asked to pick a race, gender, and a clan. The looks of races will be quite different from each other, but some can be considered lookalikes.

You’ll be able to check out how a gender looks in each race and check them out with a clan effect. Most players usually pick their clan based on their visual effects. Aside from providing different looks, all clans will have their own lore. If you’d like to pick a side in the story, you may want to consider reading the snippets for each clan and make a decision based on the lore.

Change the way you look

It’d be tough to find an MMORPG fan who’d walk blindly into the game without fine-tuning the looks of their character. As you’re moving forward with the character creation process, you’ll be able to change almost everything about your character. From eye color to hairstyle, it may take a while before you settle for the perfect combination.

Players who’d like to jump straight into the game can also randomize their characters, but the results will vary based on your luck. Even if you decide to change your looks after creating your character, you’ll need to complete certain in-game quests and even purchase a special item that’ll give you the level of customization options.

Pick your birthday

Final Fantasy XIV Online has its own calendar and you’ll be able to pick a birthday for your character. Though it won’t have that much of an impact on your gameplay, it’s a fun additional detail that you can customize for your character.

Similar to zodiac signs, your birthday will assign you an Eorzean deity. This deity will have a small impact on your elemental attributes, but it’ll be almost impossible to notice and it won’t provide you with any competitive advantage.

You can simply go with the deity that has the coolest name or pick the one that fits the narrative you set for your character.

Starting class and city

One of the main problems that new players run into in Final Fantasy XIV Online is starting in different cities after creating their characters. The combat class of your choice will decide on the city that you’ll start your journey in. These cities will be geared to help you learn more about your class.

If you’re looking to experience the early game alongside your friends, you’ll need to make sure that you pick classes that start the game from the same city.

Here are all the classes and their starting cities:

Arcanist (Limsa Lominsa)

Archer (Gridania)

Conjurer (Gridania)

Gladiator (Ul’dah)

Lancer (Gridania)

Marauder (Limsa Lominsa)

Pugilist (Ul’dah)

Thaumaturge (Ul’dah)

Pick a name and a server

As you start wrapping up your character creation process, you’ll need to decide on a name for your character. If you feel like you’ve run out of creative juice while you were creating your character, you can let the randomizer take the wheel and decide on a name for your character.

Right before picking your name, you’ll also need to pick a server. If you have friends waiting for you in one of them, make sure to confirm the server’s address before moving any further just so you don’t waste any more time creating a character you already did before. Do the same if you’re creating your characters at the same time with your friends since there will always be that one rogue person who will somehow pick the wrong server.

How to change your character’s appearance in Final Fantasy XIV Online after creating your character?

Even if you think that all the hard work you put into your character’s details will just be covered under your armor, creating a character that actually looks a bit like you will probably never get old.

As you create your character, you’ll be able to customize all the finer details, ranging from eye colors to hairstyles. Though the in-game interface is quite simple to navigate through as you’re creating your character, it may be a whole different story if you decide to make changes to your character down the line.

You’ll need to unlock the Aesthetician to change your appearance. The Aesthetician doesn’t unlock until players reach level 15 and complete a quest that can be obtained from S’dhodjbi, located in Limsa Lominsa (X: 11, Y:11).

Once you make your way to the Aesthetician, you’ll be able to change your character’s eyebrows, face paint, facial features, hair color, hairstyles, lip color, and tattoos. After you summon the Aesthetician and change your appearance, you’ll be billed for 2,000 Gils.

The number of customization options you’ll have with the Aesthetician will be relatively limited compared to what you’ve seen while creating your character for the first time.

If you’re looking to change some of the core aspects of your character like its gender and race, you’ll need to get your hands on the Phials of Fantasia. While playing through the game’s story, you’ll get a single copy of this item and after that point, it’ll become available for purchase in the Mog Station.

With a Phials of Fantasia at your disposal, you’ll be able to change everything about your character. If you enjoy tinkering around with your character’s fundamentals, keep an eye on Phials of Fantasia deals. Occasionally, the item will go on sale or will be sold in bunks for a discounted price, making it the perfect time to stack up some to use in the future.