How to add friends in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile had a monumental launch, performing better than most people expected. The free-to-play first-person shooter racked up over 35 million players in under a week and its numbers continue to rise.

There are six game modes in CoD: Mobile, including Team Deathmatch, Free-for-all, Domination, Hardpoint, and Frontline. But by far the most popular is its 100-player battle royale mode, originally popularized by PUBG.

Call of Duty is and has always been a social experience, and its mobile counterpart is no different. You can play alone, but it’s advised to team up with friends—especially in the battle royale mode. But how do you add friends and invite them to a game of CoD: Mobile?

How to add friends

Like most multiplayer games, you’ll need to add your friend to your friends list before you can invite them to a match. Luckily, CoD: Mobile is easy to navigate and its menu is extremely self intuitive.

To add a friend, simply tap on the Friend Icon at the top of the main menu and press Add Friends. Next, type in your friend’s name or ID in the search bar and navigate to their player card. You’ll now be able to add your friend by clicking on the golden icon.

Now, all you need to do is wait for them to accept your friend request and you should be ready to play.

How to invite your friends to a match

Once you’ve added your friends to your friends list, you can team up in duos or squads of four and battle it out together against your opponents.

To invite your friends to a game, enter the multiplayer menu and select the Invite Friends option. Your online friends should appear on the right side of your screen, where you can tap their names to invite them and join a match.