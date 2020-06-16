Fnatic is “testing out” players for its PUBG Mobile roster

After announcing the “Rising Program” and a partnership with streaming platform Loco eralier today, Fnatic’s Mohammed “Owais” Lakhani commented on the organization’s PUBG Mobile roster.

Owais, a pro for Fnatic, said he’s testing out players for the org. He said the org is looking for players who are “good” and will “suit Fnatic.” He urged fans to remain patient and added that a date for the PUBG Mobile roster announcement will be revealed soon.

It’s fair to assume that this means Owais won’t be leaving Fnatic. Last month, the org announced that it’d be disbanding its PUBG Mobile roster after the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one. The PMPL ended last week with Fnatic finishing in eighth, failing to qualify for the World League.

The team has a history of indulging in public disagreements due to personal differences between the players. Owais addressed this and said there were “some problems” on the team and that these have been sorted out.

There was no comment on whether Tanmay “Sc0ut” Singh or the team’s other players will continue to play for Fnatic. Sc0ut previously said he won’t be leaving Fnatic.