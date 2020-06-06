Sc0utOP says he will not be leaving Fnatic

Professional PUBG Mobile player Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh has said that he will not be leaving Fnatic in a Twitter comment today after the organization announced its PUBG Mobile roster will disband at the end of the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia.

The player posted a tweet saying that he will “finally be able to get out of this [hole]” and will be able to “play competitive [PUBG Mobile] the way [he] wants to.” It’s not clear what the player was referring to, but numerous fans speculated if this confirmed the player’s departure from Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster.

Sc0utOP later responded to a comment saying that he will not be leaving Fnatic.

I'm not my friend ✌️ — sc0utOP (@scouttanmay) June 6, 2020

Sc0utOP also posted a story on his official Instagram saying that a big announcement is coming soon. It could be possible that the player will be addressing the rumors about his future soon.

Fnatic had recently announced that its PUBG Mobile roster will disband after the ongoing PMPL South Asia. The org said certain changes need to be made for “every player to prosper and become the best they can be,” and that it will announce the changes after the conclusion of the PMPL.

Related: Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week 3

There has been no communication from the side of Fnatic in this regard so far, however. The PMPL South Asia is currently running and will conclude on June 14. In the ongoing league stage, Fnatic currently sit at sixth with 397 points in 42 matches.