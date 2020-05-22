Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster to disband after the PMPL

Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster will be disbanding after the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one, the organization announced earlier today.

Fnatic said the past few months have been some of the proudest moments in the organization’s history when it started its journey in India. But the org said certain changes have to be made for “every player to prosper and become the best they can be.”

The ongoing PMPL South Asia season one will be the last tournament Fnatic’s current lineup will participate in as a team. Fnatic said after the PMPL concludes, it will reveal the changes to its PUBG Mobile roster.

Related: Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week one

Fnatic entered PUBG Mobile in October 2019 with the signing of the star-studded roster of XSpark. Despite having some of the strongest players in the South Asia region on paper, the squad has enjoyed limited success with several low-ranking finishes in official and community tournaments. The only strong performance by the team came at the PUBG Mobile All-Stars (PMAS) in December 2019, where they came in first.

The team has also been involved in numerous controversies recently. Several public disputes, including verbal altercations between the players, have occurred over the past few months.

Related: Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster in turmoil as teammates trade verbal jabs publicly

Fnatic sit in seventh place in the league stage of the ongoing PMPL. With over two weeks of play still left, the team will be looking to make the best of their last tournament together.