Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL South Asia season one, week one

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia season one has resumed. It’ll run from May 22 to June 14.

Twenty of the best teams from the India and South Asia region are competing for their share of the $200,000 prize pool and the five available slots in the PUBG Mobile World League.

The PMPL has been divided into three weeks. Each team will play 16 matches per week. The 16 best teams from the league stage will advance to the PMPL South Asia finals.

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the PMPL South Asia season one and the overall placement points for week one of the competition.

The scores are being updated live.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the PMPL South Asia region spring split after 15 matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Day three

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Day two

Match five – Vikendi (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Miramar (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Miramar (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Day one

Match five – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Miramar (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

This article is being updated as more results come in.