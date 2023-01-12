Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card battler filled with heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In this game, you have three minutes to build your team and win strategically. And it’s more challenging than it sounds, especially when facing off against Beast and the various deck combinations that can be found in Marvel Snap.

Beast is a two-Power, two-cost card. On Reveal, you return your other cards at this location to your hand, and they cost one less.

While the On-Reveal ability may not seem like much, many cards synergize well with Beast, which can lead to a strong and versatile deck that can suit a variety of playstyles. So, what are the best Beast decks, and how can you counter them?

Best Beast decks in Marvel Snap

The best Beast decks are generally ones with low-cost cards, like one or two-cost cards, because you can re-play them almost for free. However, the downside of decks filled with low-cost cards is that they aren’t powerful. So you may need to rely on cards with Ongoing or On-Reveal abilities that can help increase your Power or reduce your opponent’s Power.

If you’d like to try a Beast deck, these are some of the best ones you can utilize in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One includes several low-cost cards with beneficial Ongoing and On-Reveal abilities that can help boost your deck. This deck comprises Ant-Man, Agent 13, Iceman, Korg, Rocket Raccoon, Yondu, Angela, The Collector, Beast, Falcon, Bishop, and Ka-Zar.

What’s great about this deck is that most of these cards have abilities that increase your card’s Power, the total Power at a location, and the cost of one of your opponent’s cards. Overall, it’s a great deck with a lot of versatility.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two also includes several low-cost cards with essential abilities that can help you win. The cards in this deck include The Hood, Elektra, Agent 13, Ice Man, Korg, Black Widow, The Collector, Beast, Falcon, Ironheart, Nakia, and Debrii.

In addition to Beast’s abilities, you have access to Ongoing and On-Reveal abilities such as destroying one-cost cards, adding random cards to your hand, power boosts, and adding rocks to your opponent’s hands. Overall, this deck offers various combinations to suit most playstyles.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Unlike the previous decks, Deck Three consists of low-cost and high-cost cards, each with Ongoing and On-Reveal abilities that synergize well. The cards in this deck include Korg, Nova, Black Widow, Bucky Barnes, Beast, Carnage, Viper, Green Goblin, Debrii, Deathlok, White Queen, and Hobgoblin.

With this deck, you can get additional cards, Power boosts, and add negative Power to your opponent’s location. And there are various combinations you can pull off, regardless of whether you draw Beast or not.

How to counter Beast decks in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, a few cards can be used to counter most decks. Some of these include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, and Spider-Woman. So, how do you use the counter cards against Beast decks?

To block Beast’s On-Reveal ability, you can use Cosmo, which stops On-Reveal abilities. Hobgoblin is excellent as On Reveal, your opponent gains control of this card, and it adds a negative eight Power level to a location. This is very useful if you’re unable to draw high-Power cards.

And Spider-Woman is also a good choice because, On Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards here with negative one Power. It’s perfect for reducing your enemy’s total Power, which is ideal when your deck may not have too many high Power cards.