Marvel Snap is a strategic, fast-paced, and fun card battler with your favorite heroes and villains from the Marvel multiverse. In Marvel Snap, your goal is to use your twelve cards to win across three locations in under three minutes. There are many cards in this game that you can choose from. However, one card you should consider adding to your deck is Absorbing Man.

Absorbing Man is a four-cost, three-Power card. On Reveal, if the last card you played has an On Reveal ability, this card copies it. This is a fantastic ability, as so many On Reveal abilities can change the game’s tide in your favor.

So, what are the best Absorbing Man decks, and how can you counter them?

3 Best Absorbing Man decks in Marvel Snap

While Absorbing Man doesn’t have a very high Power level, the On Reveal ability is game-changing. So, the best decks for Absorbing Man have On Reveal abilities that can boost your deck or diminish your opponent’s.

If you’d like to try an Absorbing Man deck, these are some of the best ones you can use in Marvel Snap.

Deck One

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck One consists of Bast, Korg, Adam Warlock, Black Widow, Zabu, Darkhawk, Absorbing Man, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Crystal, Moon Girl, and Rockslide. One of the most important cards in this deck is Zabu, as it makes your four-cost cards cost two less. And this is vital as there are seven four-cost cards in this deck. So, you can spam several of these cards to fill locations.

The next best thing about this deck is that there are several On Reveal abilities for Absorbing Man to gain. From shuffling a rock into your opponent’s deck, adding a Widow’s Bite to your opponent’s hand, and even your opponent being unable to play cards at this location in the next turn, you can try so many combos that this deck can suit anyone’s playstyle.

Deck Two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Two consists of Sunspot, Zabu, Lady Sif, Dracula, Jubilee, Absorbing Man, Ghost Rider, Spider-Man, America Chavez, Magneto, Giganto, and The Infinaut. Like the previous deck, this deck is filled with four-cost cards, which means Zabu will give you an advantage in terms of putting great Power numbers on the board. And there are also excellent On Reveal abilities for Absorbing Man to gain.

You also have Dracula, meaning that you’ll discard a card from your hand, and Dracula gains that Power. And this is why there are several high-cost, high-Power cards in this deck.

Deck Three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Deck Three consists of Blade, Moon Knight, Lady Sif, Sword Master, Absorbing Man, Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Leader, Hela, The Infinaut, and Death. With this deck, you’ll want to discard as many cards as possible, especially Death and The Infinaut.

If you pull and play Hela, her On Reveal ability means you can play all the cards you’ve discarded from your hand to random locations. And this can give you fantastic Power boosts across the locations.

How to counter Absorbing Man decks in Marvel Snap

A few cards in Marvel Snap can counter Absorbing Man decks. These cards include Cosmo, Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman, Armor, Professor X, and Leech.

You can use Cosmo to block the On Reveal ability of cards at that location, which can be game-changing as many of the Absorbing Man decks are filled with On Reveal abilities.

Hobgoblin is fantastic if you want to give your opponent a negative eight Power level. It can help if they have high Power cards like Death or The Infinaut.

Like Hobgoblin, Spider-Woman is helpful as, On-Reveal, you will afflict all enemy cards here with negative one Power. So it’s great if you need to reduce your enemy’s total Power.

Armor and Professor X are great counter cards, as cards at that location can’t be moved, added, or destroyed. So, this can stop your opponent from getting rid of cards or moving them for their benefit.

Like Cosmo, Leech’s On Reveal ability removes the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. And this can help stop so many of the abilities within an Absorbing Man deck.

So, if you’re looking to try an Absorbing Man deck or need counter one, these are the three best Absorbing Man decks and their counters in Marvel Snap.