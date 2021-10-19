All teams qualified for the Wild Rift Horizon Cup

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Horizon Cup will happen from Nov. 13 to 21 at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center. Ten teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $500,000 prize pool.

Wild Rift is still in its regional open beta stage, but this hasn’t stopped Riot Games from launching an esports scene this year. The Horizon Cup will be the first global esports event for the MOBA game. Riot has said that a full-fledged esports scene will be introduced in 2022. The exact format for the Horizon Cup hasn’t been revealed yet.

Related: Wild Rift: Horizon Cup 2021 will not be the “first Wild Rift Worlds”

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the event.

Da Kung Gaming

ThunderTalk Gaming

KT Rolster

SBTC Esports

Team Secret

Team Queso

Summoner Series (North America)

Tribe Gaming

Japan Cup

Sengoku Gaming

Wild Tour (Brazil)

TSM