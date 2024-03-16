9Pandas out of PGL Copenhagen Major due to visa issues; GamerLegion takes vacant spot

9Pandas has officially been ruled out of the first Counter-Strike 2 Major in Copenhagen due to visa issues, with last-chance qualifier GamerLegion receiving the late call-up to replace the Russian squad ahead of the opening round of matches tomorrow.

Earlier reports indicated the squad was struggling to make it in time for the start of the PGL Copenhagen Major Opening Stage on March 16, with organizers PGL giving teams up to 48 hours prior to the start of the tournament to arrive in the Danish capital. However, with two 9Pandas players yet to arrive, the organizer made the brutal decision this morning after “multiple extended deadlines.”

All PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 teams were required to be in Denmark by March 14. Despite multiple extended deadlines, 9Pandas could only line up 3 eligible players today.



As a result, PGL has replaced them with GamerLegion for the tournament.#PGLMAJOR — PGL (@pglesports) March 16, 2024

9Pandas chief executive Julia Sotnikova and the organization said in a translated statement on Russian social media site VK that the squad had complied with regulations for submitting the necessary paperwork but due to time constraints, members of the team did not receive their Schengen visas in time and could not travel.

It’s a devastating blow to 9Pandas, especially to team captain Denis “seized” Kostin who was set to make a monumental return to the CS Major circuit after six years of absence from the Valve-sponsored event. While the sticker capsules are yet to be released, it is believed that after today’s minor update—which included an updated model for the GamerLegion sticker—the 9Pandas sticker will not be available for this Major cycle.

PGL also announced GamerLegion as the replacement for 9Pandas. GamerLegion fell to 9Pandas in the EU RMR last chance qualifier, and it is believed the squad was on standby in case an emergency replacement was required. Unfortunately for 9Pandas, this situation has become a reality.

“We’re excited for this chance, yet saddened for 9Pandas’ talented team, understanding the value of this Major appearance to them,” GamerLegion said in a statement on March 15. “Not being able to seize the opportunity for Major victory due to visa problems is truly disheartening, and we hope that 9Pandas won’t face similar issues in the future.”

GamerLegion’s addition has not had an effect on seeding for the opening round, with the squad set to face AMKAL tomorrow in their first match of the Opening Stage of the PGL Copenhagen Major.

