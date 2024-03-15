Category:
Counter-Strike

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage: Schedule, results, and more

Let the Major begin.
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Image via PGL

Counter-Strike 2’s first Major has finally arrived. 24 teams have converged in the Danish capital for the hotly-anticipated PGL Copenhagen Major and a shot at the lion’s share of a $1.25 million prize pool and the title of Major Champions.

Eight of the world’s best have a week off after a grueling RMR circuit with the remaining 16 squads first fighting out the Opening Stage of the Major. Only eight can proceed to the Elimination Stage and a shot at Major Glory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage: Match schedule, results, standings, and more.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage format

Photo taken of Cloud9's CS2 team during BLAST Premier Fall Final 2023. The players are all wearing Cloud9's white and blue jersey and giving hand shakes.
Cloud9 are heavy favorites to go 3-0 and qualify for the Elimination Stage. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

The Opening Stage of the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major is one of three separate stages at the event. Previously these stages were known as the Challenger, Legend, and Champion stages, but they’ve since been renamed. The Opening Stage is essentially the Challenger Stage of old and acts at culling the field from 24 teams to 16.

The 16 contestants have been seeded into a Swiss stage, where teams play an opponent that shares the same record (e.g. if a team’s record is 0-1, they play another team with a 0-1 record). The Swiss stage is simple: Win three games and you’re through to the Elimination Stage, lose three and you’re out.

All 0-0, 0-1, 1-0, and 1-1 matches are best-of-one meaning a single slip-up from a top seed will cost them—and their Pick’Em fans—a chance at qualifying early. Any progression or elimination matches are best-of-three.

By the end of the stage, the eight qualifiers will be reseeded into the Elimination Stage with the eight invites, where they’ll play out another Swiss bracket.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage standings

Here are the current standings and records for the PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage. Keep in mind again: Three wins means qualification, three losses mean elimination.

PlacementTeamRecord
FirstCloud90-0
SecondEternal Fire0-0
ThirdENCE0-0
FourthApeks0-0
FifthHeroic0-0
Sixth9Pandas0-0
SeventhSAW0-0
EighthFURIA0-0
NinthECSTATIC0-0
10thThe MongolZ0-0
11thImperial Esports0-0
12thpaiN Gaming0-0
13thLynn Vision0-0
14thAMKAL0-0
15thKOI0-0
16thLegacy0-0

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage schedule and results

FalleN from FURIA fist bumps a teammate at the Copehagen Major Americas RMR.
Can FalleN and FURIA get Brazil through to the Elimination Stage? Photo via PGL

All match times below are in Central Time (CT) and are subject to change.

March 17: Round One and Two

  • 7am: Cloud9 vs. ECSTATIC | Eternal Fire vs. The MongolZ
  • 8am: ENCE vs. Imperial | Apeks vs. paiN
  • 9am: 9Pandas vs. AMKAL | Heroic vs. Lynn Vision
  • 10am: FURIA vs. Legacy | SAW vs. KOI
  • 12pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 1pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 2pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 3pm: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD

March 18: Round Three

  • 7am: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 8am: TBD vs. TBD | TBD vs. TBD
  • 9am
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
  • 12pm
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Loser is eliminated.
    • TBD vs. TBD
      • Loser is eliminated.

March 19: Round Four

  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-1)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage.
    • TBD vs. TBD (1-2)
      • Loser is eliminated.

March 20: Round Five

  • 7am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.
  • 10am
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.
  • 1pm
    • TBD vs. TBD (2-2)
      • Winner advances to Elimination Stage, loser is eliminated.

PGL Copenhagen Major 2024 Opening Stage streams: How to watch

The PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major 2024 will be broadcast live on numerous platforms including Twitch and YouTube. Sessions with multiple matches at the same time will split the series across two channels. The Major will also be broadcast in multiple languages: Head to the event’s Liquipedia page for a full list of languages available.

Primary ChannelSecondary Channel
Twitch, YouTubeTwitch, Channel

If you missed the matches, full replays and VODs will be available on each channel shortly after the matchday concludes.

