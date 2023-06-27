XQc is spending thousands hunting for MTG’s million dollar Lord of the Rings card

You can probably guess how much success he's had.

There is only one ring to rule them all and newly minted Kick streamer xQc has taken it upon himself to secure it.

Magic The Gathering recently launched its biggest collaborative expansion yet featuring cards inspired by J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series. While millions of these cards have been printed, for one specific item, there is only a single unit in circulation—and to crack it, xQc is willing to drop a pretty penny.

This rare version of The One Ring card can be identified by its elvish text that no other card in the set includes as well as its distinct ring artwork.

Since its reveal earlier in the year, MTG collectors have offered massive sums of money to whoever can bring it to them, will the reward right now standing at $2 million.

XQc has, without hesitation, dropped thousands of dollars in search of this rare collectible during a recent stream where he opened multiple collector booster boxes valued at $500 each. Despite going through those he purchased in-store, and more delivered to him by a friend, the streamer failed to unearth the million-dollar prize.

Of course, spending this much on a search for the mythical MTG card would do quite the blow to most people’s bank accounts, but as we all know, for xQc this shouldn’t cause too much trouble on the heels of his $100,000,000 deal with Kick.

Right now, the location of the One Ring is anyone’s guess, but before you head out and try your luck at scoring it, we suggest just watching your spending.

It’s a big world out there though, and that precious card may be anywhere.

