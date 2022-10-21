What is the release date for MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One?

A Multiverse war is coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2023, showcasing an entire set on the Phyrexian home world of New Phyrexia in the Standard-legal set Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

Elesh Norn is the face of the 2023 MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), as her Multiverse war becomes a reality for every Magic plane. The goal of the Phyrexians is to Compleate everyone, similar to Tamiyo and Ajani.

Taking place over the course of 2022 and 2023 the Multiverse Phyrexian war began with Dominaria United (DMU), followed by the release of The Brothers’ War (BRO).

A global release of ONE is scheduled to take place on Feb. 2, along with prerelease events that will run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. No digital release dates for MTG Arena or Magic Online have been revealed, at time of writing.

Image via WotC

Other important events surrounding the release of ONE are launch party events that will run from Feb. 3 to 5, along with Championship events at local game stores that are slated to take place from Feb. 25 to March 5. WPN stores will also have a special Commander event for ONE that takes place from March 10 to 12.

Prerelease events and other local game store events will have Magic30 promos that include Kor Haven, Vindicate, Exalted Angel, and Temple of the False God for players.

And, WotC is dropping a unique bundle box with the release of ONE called the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat bundle.

Following the launch of BRO, WotC will drop a Jumpstart 2022 set in December. Players can expect each Standard set like BRO and ONE to have its own Jumpstart editions.