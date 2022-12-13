All MTG Phyrexian: All Will Be One spoilers from preview stream

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines extended art Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Elesh Norn Phyrexian Phyrexian Obliterator Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden Slobad, Iron Goblin Koth, Fire of Resistance Blue Sun’s Twilight Borderless Ichor Showcase cards White extended art Blue extended art Black extended art Red extended art Green extended art Phyrexian Blue Phyrexian Black Phyrexian Red Phyrexian Green White Blue Black Red Green Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Oil Slick foil Image via WotC Borderless Ichor Showcase Borderless Manga cards Borderless Concept Praetors

Twisted landscapes and the horrors of Phyrexian transformation will take over Magic: The Gathering with the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Standard-legal set, showcasing the Phyrexian plane of Phyrexia.

War is coming to the MTG Multiverse and the heroes are intending on striking first through Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), scheduled to globally launch on Feb. 10. Elesh Norn is the face of the new Standard-legal Magic set, ruler of the White faction and the mastermind behind the Multiverse war. Wizards of the Coast provided players with a “first look” of the upcoming set today, revealing several Phyrexian: All Will Be One spoilers that showcase the power and artistic design that went into its creation.

Here are all of the MTG Phyrexian: All Will Be One spoilers from the Dec. 13 preview stream.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn is the leader of the White Phyrexian faction, but there are other powerful Preator leaders on the plane on New Phyrexia as well that have shown up throughout MTG sets over the last two years.

The Black Praetor, Sheoldred, was featured in Dominaria United. Urabrask, the Red Praetor was last seen in Streets of New Capenna. Vorinclex, the Green Praetor was the first to get shown off in Kaldheim. And Jin-Gitaxias, the Blue Praetor, was last seen Compleating Tamiyo in Neon Dynasty.

The legendary Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is the second Elesh Norn ONE card spoiled so far, with the first being Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite. Featured in the MTG color White, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is a powerful Magic card that synergizes with ETB-triggered abilities on a 4/7 body that has Vigilance.

Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexian Obliterator

Last seen within MTG Arena’s Historic Anthology three set, Phyrexian Obliterator returns to Standard through ONE. The Mono-Black horror still has a cost of BBBB, along with the same stats, Trample keyword, and ability.

Phyrexian Obliterator has a new flavor text, though, featuring Sheoldred saying “Show me what Norn’s sycophants are hiding under all that pretty porcelain.” The flavor text eludes to infighting among the Phyrexians.

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden

Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden

Jor Kadeen first appeared in New Phyrexia and was last seen in Commander 2021. The white hair legendary in the colors White and Red returns to Standard in ONE as a two-drop human rebel with Trample on a 2/2 body. The Mirran resistance leader also has an ability that synergizes well with WR themes, gaining power and toughness upon attacking based on the number of Equipped creatures you control.

Jor Kadeen will likely see more gameplay within the Commander format as opposed to Standard unless ONE happens to contain some good Artifact Equipment that can keep up with the Standard meta. There are a total of four rebels within the set.

Slobad, Iron Goblin

Slobad, Iron Goblin

Slobad, Iron Goblin is the evolution of Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer, a popular Red Magic card within the Commander format.

Once a 1/2 two-drop, the goblin artificer is now a Compleated three-drop Rare in Red with 3/3 stats that can add Red mana equal to the mana value of an Artifact that it sacrifices. The mana, however, can only be spent to cast Artifact spells or to activate the abilities of Artifacts.

Koth, Fire of Resistance

Koth, Fire of Resistance

Koth is one of 10 planeswalkers that will face down Elesh Norn in Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Last seen as Koth of the Hammer in Scars of Mirrodin, Koth, Fire Resistance is still a four-drop legendary planeswalker in Red with new loyalty abilities.

Of the three loyalty abilities, Koth’s plus-two is unique in that it fetches a player’s library for a basic Mountain and puts it in hand. His minus-three is good for removal in Mono-Red builds and Koth’s ultimate deals four damage to any target upon a Mountain entering the battlefield.

Blue Sun’s Twilight

Blue Sun’s Twilight

Blue Sun’s Twilight is a new Sorcery spell within ONE that showcases a Blue Rare that can permanently steal an opponent’s card from the battlefield. If that player pays five or more as “X” upon casting Blue Sun’s Twilight, it also creates a copy token of the stolen creature.

The Twilight spells are a cycle in ONE, showcasing each Praetor color.

ONE lands

Phyrexian White Phyrexian Blue Phyrexian Black Phyrexian Red Phyrexian Green White extended art Blue extended art Black extended art Red extended art Green extended art

As with all MTG sets, the basic lands of ONE show off the twisted landscapes of New Phyrexia. From borderless lands with a new Oil Slick foil treatment to two versions of extended art and regular basic lands, players have plenty to choose from when crafting a deck.

Prerelease events for ONE will launch first, running from Feb. 3 to 9. A digital release will take place on Feb. 7, followed by the global launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One on Feb. 10.

