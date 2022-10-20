First look at MTG Phyrexia All Will Be One drops dates and box art

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled an early look at the Phyrexian: All Will Be One set which is the third Standard-legal set in the Magic: The Gathering 30-year anniversary Multiverse war.

Following a trip into the past with the upcoming Brothers’ War set, WotC will take players to the home of the Phyrexians with the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set in 2023. Elesh Norn is the face of the set and the leader of New Phyrexia, as revealed today by WotC. The Praetor is featured on the Draft booster, set booster, and collector booster boxes.

Similar to The Brothers’ War and Dominaria United, Phyrexia: All Will Be One will have its own Jumpstart set. This is not the same as the Jumpstart 2022 set also revealed today.

ONE Draft booster box ONE Set booster box ONE Collector booster box ONE bundle box ONE Jumpstart box ONE Prerelease box ONE Compleat bundle

The symbol for the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set showcases the well-known Phyrexian symbol in a circle for the Standard-legal version and on a shield or plate of armor for the Commander version. And the code for the 2023 set is ONE.

In addition to the box and symbol art, WotC also released several important dates for the ONE set. Not listed with the launch dates was a digital release date, although it’s possible WotC is holding off on a digital date in case the organization decides to have the prerelease events take place first—like with The Brothers’ War.

Here are all the most important All Will Be One dates:

Prerelease events: Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Global tabletop release: Feb. 2

Launch party events: Feb. 3 to 5

LGS Championship events: Feb. 25 to March 5

WPN Commander events: March 10 to 12

Available at prerelease events for ONE are Magic30 promos which include Kor Haven, Vindicate, Exalted Angel, and Temple of the False God. All promo cards will have a traditional foil treatment.

WotC is also releasing a Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat bundle following its global launch. The bundle includes a traditional foil promo card, 40 foil basic lands, 12 ONE booster packs, and 12 cards that have a special foil treatment (two MR and 10 basic lands).

Players will have to wait until Dec. 8 for more information on the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, as WotC will provide its first look at ONE spoilers then.