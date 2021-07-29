What is the MTG Arena Yawning Portal?

Wizards of the Coast is launching a dungeon adventure event called the Yawing Portal, a Standard Singleton format with an emblem.

Venture was one of the main MTG mechanics introduced via Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures into the Forgotten Realms. The mechanic either allows a player to enter one of three dungeons or advance to the next room of a dungeon. Players who participate in the MTG Arena Yawning Portal event will take an adventure into the dungeon of Undermountain.

When does MTG Arena Yawning Portal release?

Scheduled to run from July 30 at 10am CT to Aug. 12 at 6am CT, the Yawning Portal event will include an emblem text that says “Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, Venture into the dungeon.”

Is there an entry fee and what are the rewards?

The Yawning Portal in MTG Arena has an entry fee of 2,000 gold or 400 gems, with a length of three wins or three losses. Players can earn AFR rulebook card style rewards and gold.

Zero wins: Two rulebook card styles

One win: Two rulebook card styles and 500 gold

Two wins: Three rulebook card styles and 1,000 gold

Three wins: Three rulebook card styles and 2,000 gold

Here’s a list of every possible AFR card style players can receive upon playing the MTG Arena Yawning Portal event.

Are there any banned MTG cards?

Since the Yawning Portal event is in the Standard Singleton format, all Magic cards banned from the Standard format are unavailable for the event. WotC also added Lutri, the Spellchaser, an IKO MTG card banned in the Commander format, to the ban list.