Here’s every MTG Arena alt-art style available for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Find the AFR card style you want and how to buy it.

A total of four card styles and a number of Magic: The Gathering Arena pets are available for purchase at the launch of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

The new MTG Standard-legal set Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms (AFR) will release digitally via Magic Online and MTG Arena on July 8. At the time of launch, players can add borderless, rulebook, module land, and extended art to certain cards they own. Five dragons and one Beholder pet are also available in the Arena store and Set Mastery.

Here are the AFR card styles on MTG Arena and how to find them:

Borderless card styles

Lolth-Spider-Queen

Borderless planeswalkers and dragons will each have their own bundle. Card styles for each AFR dragon and planeswalker are included.

Rulebook card styles

Bruenor Battlehammer

Rulebook card styles are divided into two groups. Around half of them are contained within one of four bundles within the MTGA store. The other half will become available after launch with an Arena event at the end of July.

Module land card styles

Hive of the Eye Tyrant

The AFR set contains a total of nine Module land cards. All nine will be available in MTG Arena via a single bundle in the store.

Extended art

Tasha’s Hideous Laughter

Players can pick up the extended art card style of Vorpal Sword with a purchase of 45 AFR booster packs, along with the card itself. Those who purchase the 90-count AFR booster packs will receive a second copy of the Vorpal Sword card.

Pets

Black, White, Green, Blue, Red Dragon

A Beholder bundle in Arena will contain a Beholder pet and Xanathar sleeve. There are also Five dragons, one in each color of Magic. Four are available in the Set Mastery and the Black dragon can get acquired through a Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realm preorder.

Prices for the card style and pet bundles were unavailable at the time of publication. An update will take place with the release of AFR via MTG Arena on July 3. Players seeking tabletop purchases can preorder up to the global release on July 23.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.