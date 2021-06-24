MTG Arena Forgotten Realms: Mastery passes and pre-order bundle contents

Details for the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery passes in MTG Arena and pre-order bundles were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.
Scheduled to release digitally on July 8, the MTG Adventures in Forgotten Realms (AFR) set contains 281 unique Standard-legal cards and is packed with flavor. Prior to the digital release on July 8, Magic Arena players can pre-order two AFR bundles. Once the new set launches, players can earn free-to-play and bonus rewards via the Mastery pass.
Here’s everything in the AFR pre-order bundles and Mastery passes:
Free-to-play Set Master
Free-to-play players in MTG Arena can look forward to a total of 27 free AFR booster packs within the Set Master. There are also five Set Mastery Orbs that redeem AFR card styles or sleeves via the Mastery Tree.
Earning XP unlocks the Set Master rewards, which can be achieved via daily gameplay and victories.
Mastery pass
The AFR Mastery pass, included in the Ellywick play bundle, contains a number of cosmetics, an event token, pets, and booster packs.
Cosmetics
- Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar
- Tiamat card sleeve
- Ancient Red Dragon card sleeve
- Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant card sleeve
- Lymrith, Desert Doom card sleeve
- Ebondeath, Dracolich card sleeve
- Inferno of the Star Mounts card sleeve
- Old Gnawbone card sleeve
- 25 Set Mastery Orbs
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
- Red, Green, Blue, and White Dragon pets
Cards, gold, and gems
- 20 booster packs from various Standard-legal MTG sets (AFR, STX, KHM, and ZNR)
- 10 AFR individual card rewards
- Every level from 91 and up earns players one Uncommon individual card reward
AFR pre-order bundles
There are a total of two pre-order bundles available for purchase in the MTG Arena store starting at an undetermined time on June 24. Each bundle costs $49.99.
Lolth pack bundle
- Spider Queen sleeve
- A total of 50 AFR booster packs
- Lolth, Spider Queen card
- Lolth, Spider Queen alternative art card style
Ellywick play bundle
- Ellywick sleeve
- Ebondeath black dragon pet
- AFR Mastery pass
- Three Draft tokens
- One Sealed token
- Ellywick Tumblestrum card
- Ellywick Tumblestrum alternative art card style
Players won’t be able to open booster packs until the digital release of AFR on July 8. A global tabletop launch is scheduled to take place on July 23.