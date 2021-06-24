MTG Arena Forgotten Realms: Mastery passes and pre-order bundle contents

Details for the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Mastery passes in MTG Arena and pre-order bundles were revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.

Scheduled to release digitally on July 8, the MTG Adventures in Forgotten Realms (AFR) set contains 281 unique Standard-legal cards and is packed with flavor. Prior to the digital release on July 8, Magic Arena players can pre-order two AFR bundles. Once the new set launches, players can earn free-to-play and bonus rewards via the Mastery pass.

Here’s everything in the AFR pre-order bundles and Mastery passes:

Free-to-play Set Master

Image via WotC A.D. Zack Stella

Free-to-play players in MTG Arena can look forward to a total of 27 free AFR booster packs within the Set Master. There are also five Set Mastery Orbs that redeem AFR card styles or sleeves via the Mastery Tree.

Earning XP unlocks the Set Master rewards, which can be achieved via daily gameplay and victories.

Mastery pass

The AFR Mastery pass, included in the Ellywick play bundle, contains a number of cosmetics, an event token, pets, and booster packs.

Cosmetics

Ellywick Tumblestrum avatar

Tiamat card sleeve

Ancient Red Dragon card sleeve

Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant card sleeve

Lymrith, Desert Doom card sleeve

Ebondeath, Dracolich card sleeve

Inferno of the Star Mounts card sleeve

Old Gnawbone card sleeve

25 Set Mastery Orbs

15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Red, Green, Blue, and White Dragon pets

Cards, gold, and gems

20 booster packs from various Standard-legal MTG sets (AFR, STX, KHM, and ZNR)

10 AFR individual card rewards

Every level from 91 and up earns players one Uncommon individual card reward

AFR pre-order bundles

Ellywick sleeve Spider Queen sleeve Ebondeath black dragon pet

There are a total of two pre-order bundles available for purchase in the MTG Arena store starting at an undetermined time on June 24. Each bundle costs $49.99.

Lolth pack bundle

Spider Queen sleeve

A total of 50 AFR booster packs

Lolth, Spider Queen card

Lolth, Spider Queen alternative art card style

Ellywick play bundle

Ellywick sleeve

Ebondeath black dragon pet

AFR Mastery pass

Three Draft tokens

One Sealed token

Ellywick Tumblestrum card

Ellywick Tumblestrum alternative art card style

Players won’t be able to open booster packs until the digital release of AFR on July 8. A global tabletop launch is scheduled to take place on July 23.