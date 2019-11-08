What is MTG’s Theros: Beyond Death release date?

The first Magic: The Gathering set releasing in 2020 is Theros: Beyond Death.

Returning to the plane of Theros, the next Magic set is due to release in the middle of January. Here are the dates that Wizards of the Coast has announced so far.

Tabletop prerelease: Jan. 17 to 19, 2020.

Draft weekend: Jan. 25 to 26, 2020.

Theros: Beyond Death should release in MTG Arena on Jan. 16. But it could be as early as Jan. 14. No official date has been revealed at this time.

The set will contain a total of 254 Magic cards, along with new and returning mechanics. Over 30 of the Theros: Beyond Death cards were pre-spoiled recently due to alleged booster packs that ended up on a Walgreen’s shelf in North Carolina.

Greek mythology and gods are the underlying themes of Theros. Having visited the plane previously in Magic, the set will reintroduce the Constellation and Devotion mechanics. New mechanics that have been revealed so far include Escape, Flash, and Sagas.

Enchantment cards will also play a major role in Theros: Beyond Death since they typically represent the gods and demigods of the plane. These Enchantment cards will work in conjunction with the mechanics of the set.

Not everyone is happy about the return of the Devotion mechanic, but most fans are excited to play Saga Enchantment cards once again. And with WotC expanding upon the Flash ability, Theros: Beyond Death may open the door for more Control-based decks in Standard.

Both mechanics typically work well in Control archetypes, which have fallen from tier-one status because of the Midrange-heavy Throne of Eldraine set in Standard.