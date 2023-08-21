MTG triplets take over Limited through Enchanted Tales combo

Three billy satyrs are ready to rule over Wilds of Eldraine Limited Draft and Sealed.

A fairy tale about three goats outsmarting a troll has been reimagined in Magic: The Gathering through Gruff Triplets, a Wilds of Eldraine spoiler that dropped on Aug. 21, featuring three satyrs that copy and buff themselves.

Included in the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set, with prerelease events starting on Sept. 1, is a bonus sheet of 63 cards called Enchanted Tales, which is only legal to play within Limited Draft and Sealed formats. Each of the 63 reprints on the bonus sheet is an MTG Enchantment. And a WOE spoiler from Aug. 21 called Gruff Triplets has a powerful combo with one of the Enchanted Tales reprints that could take over the Wilds of Eldraine Limited format.

Gruff Triplets WOE spoiler

Costing 3GGG to play are the Gruff Triplets. These satyr warriors are a 3/3 that creates two copies of themselves upon entering the battlefield. And if one should perish, it doubles the power of a Gruff Triplet that is still alive and kicking.

Gruff Triplets | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 3GGG

: 3GGG Type : Creature—Satyr Warrior

: Creature—Satyr Warrior Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Keyword : Trample

: Trample ETB ability : When Gruff Triplets enters the battlefield, if it isn’t a token, create two tokens that are copies of it

: When Gruff Triplets enters the battlefield, if it isn’t a token, create two tokens that are copies of it Death trigger: When Gruff Triplets dies, put a number of +1/+1 counters equal to its power on each creature you control named Gruff Triplets

Upon entering the battlefield, Gruff Triplets becomes three 3/3 satyr warriors with Trample. If one should perish and the other two survive, they become 6/6 satyr warriors with Trample. And if only one should remain, it’s a 12/12 with Trample.

On its own, Gruff Triplets is a Rare bomb within the WOE Draft and Sealed format. Combo the satyr warriors with Doubling Season, an Enchanted Tales card, and Gruff Triplets may break the Limited format.

Doubling Season

Initially printed in Ravnica: City of Guilds as a Rare and reprinted within Double Masters and Commander Masters as a Mythic Rare is the Enchantment, Doubling Season. The MTG Enchantment doubles the effects of tokens getting created and counters getting added, which is a match made in Eldraine heaven for Limited players.

Doubling Season | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 4G

: 4G Type : Enchantment

: Enchantment Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Ability : If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead.

: If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead. Ability: If an effect would put one or more counters on a permanent you control, it puts twice that many of those counters on that permanent instead.

Gruff Triplets is a finisher in a Green Draft or Sealed deck, that can get set up the turn before with a well-played Doubling Season. The satyr warrior may even have a place in the Standard format in a Midrange/Stompy GW build with Mondrak, Glory Dominus creating additional tokens.

Players can test out Gruff Triplets on Sept. 1 at local game stores for prerelease events and Wilds of Eldraine will digitally launch on Sept. 5.

