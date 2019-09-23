MTG Throne of Eldraine cards worth money so far

A new set is coming to Magic: The Gathering in the Standard format full of folklore spells and fairy tale creatures that are a worthy return on an initial investment.

The Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set releases on Oct. 4, and with it comes Standard rotation. Containing 269 cards, the set features new styled cards and spells with the potential to cause a major shift in the metagame. ELD also features Adventure creatures, a Food mechanic, and lots of Knights.

Since ELD is releasing at the same time as fall rotation in Standard, many of its cards have the potential to be worth more money. In addition, the set includes special art and borderless cards that will have an increased value on the open market. For now, however, here are the top 10 ELD cards that are valued at $10 and up.

Oko, Thief of Crowns (Mythic Rare)

Oko, Thief of Crowns is leading the pack in the No. 1 spot of ELD cards worth money. With only three planeswalkers in the set (not including planeswalker decks), it’s not a surprise to find Oko valued around $24 right now. It’s unknown if Oko will remain this high due to the little value (other than creating Food tokens) he has as a planeswalker.

Questing Beast (Mythic Rare)

Questing Beast is one of the best Standard cards in the ELD set. It’s likely to overtake Oko at some point and is valued at around $20. It’s able to fit into a variety of archetypes, which means Questing Beast should hold its value post-release.

Brazen Borrower (Mythic Rare)

Flash decks are hot in Standard and Brazen Borrower is a solid Adventure three-drop, or two-drop should a player choose to cast Petty Theft. Valued at around $19, the faerie rogue has dropped slightly in price as the release of ELD gets closer. Brazen Borrower might drop some more but should remain in the top 10.

The Royal Scions (Mythic Rare)

On the battlefield, it’s unknown if The Royal Scions will have an impact on Standard. As a Mythic Rare planeswalker, however, the twins are valued at around $16 for now. The ELD card seems like a bust at first glance but could find its worth once the set is fully released.

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman (Mythic Rare)

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman is likely the best planeswalker in the ELD set. The MTG community has been waiting for Garruk to return to Standard for some time now, so his valued price at around $15 should remain consistent.

Once Upon a Time (Rare)

Considered the best card to come out of the Throne of Eldraine set, Once Upon a Time will see play in a variety of MTG formats. It’s valued at around $15 and could climb higher post-release.

Murderous Rider (Rare)

A Knight tribal theme is a definite possibility, especially in Mardu, and Murderous Rider is an Adventure card that will find a spot in several Knight decks. As a three-drop that’s removal (including planeswalkers) and/or a creature with lifelink, Murderous Rider is priced appropriately at around $12.

The Great Henge (Mythic Rare)

In a “go-wide” or Green stompy deck with plenty of mana dorks, The Great Henge will likely see a decent amount of play in Standard. Able to cantrip and add counters, expect the Great Henge to grow past its value of around $12. Plus, it can also tap for an additional two mana while providing lifegain as well.

Robber of the Rich (Mythic Rare)

Robber of the Rich has a decent amount of potential in Standard. It’s valued at around $12 and should remain above $10 post-release. Despite its minor restrictions, Robber of the Rich is a versatile card. It can steal an opponent’s card off the top of their library and it has Reach and Haste as a two-drop 2/2 creature.

Fabled Passage (Rare)

As the new Evolving Wilds in Standard, Fabled Passage has value due to the reduced number of dual lands and mana dorks (Llanowar Elves) post-rotation. It’ll get played in Standard and other MTG formats, like Commander. Fabled Passage is valued at about $10 but could climb higher in the coming weeks.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4.