MTG Raining Cats and Dogs Secret Lair Commander release date and details

Wizards of the Coast is dropping a new Magic: The Gathering deck called Raining Cats and Dogs as a Secret Lair product.

Creature types Cat and Dog in MTG are a favorite of players but the typal themes lack proper support within the Commander format. The release of Raining Cats and Dogs has the potential to add a ton of support, along with valuable reprints and new cards that could impact the Commander format outside of the Cat and Dog typal builds. Popular reprints like Rin and Seri are in the Commander deck, featuring reversible art, along with the Enchantment Anointed Procession.

When does Raining Cats and Dogs Secret Lair release?

Rin And Seri, Inseperable reversible | image via WotC

You can get a first look at Raining Cats and Dogs Secret Lair spoilers starting on Jan. 11, featuring three cards. Previews will continue on Jan. 15 with four more cards, followed by four more spoilers on Jan. 19. No official drop date for the Raining Cats and Dogs Secret Lair release has been provided at time of writing. You can check out the Raining Cats and Dogs spoilers through the WotC Secret Lair website

What is special about Raining Cats and Dogs Secret Lair drops?

Anointed Procession reversible | Image via WotC

Slotted into the 100-card Secret Lair Commander deck are reversible art cards. Two were previewed before spoilers began: Rin and Seri and Anointed Procession. The Raining Cats and Dogs spoilers should showcase the remaining reversible cards, along with any other special surprises from WotC.

Upon the official release of the Cats and Dogs Secret Lair, there will be a limited number of Commander decks available. Once they sell out, there are no more. This could affect MTG Secret Lair card prices on the secondary market.

Once the Raining Cats and Dogs spoilers start dropping on Jan. 11, we will continually provide updates upon the information getting released. Players will have the option to choose between foil and non-foil MTG Commander decks.