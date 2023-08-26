MTG goes full anime mode through Wilds of Eldraine Japanese trailer

Will and Rowan Kenrith, former Magic: The Gathering planeswalkers, have returned to their home plane in Wilds of Eldraine, an upcoming Standard-legal set that featured an anime teaser trailer that dropped on Aug. 25

Wizards of the Coast continues to support Japanese anime artists within the upcoming Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set through alternate art variants within the MTG Enchanting Tales bonus sheet. This isn’t the first time anime art has been featured on chase cards within a Magic set, and it likely won’t be the last. Hyping up the upcoming Standard-legal set was a Japanese trailer showcasing Rowan and Will battling it out in full anime mode.

Produced by Studio Pierrot Animation, the anime teaser trailer is short but packs a punch that leaves the viewer wanting more. The music, in what would typically be used as an anime opener, was composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and performed by chart-topper Awich.

The anime art cards featured in the WOE set are reprinted MTG cards from older sets. Of the 63 Enchanting Tales reprints, 20 feature anime artwork on a full art card. A special foil treatment called confetti was also applied to the chase cards, found only in WOE collector booster packs. The normal versions of the Enchanting Tales cards and non-foil anime variants can get pulled from Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

A return to Eldraine through WOE features new gameplay mechanics, like Bargain and Roles, supporting the overall Enchantment and fairy tale theme of the plane. Rowan and Will are also different this time around, as they lost their Planeswalker Spark following the defeat of the Phyrexians and their Multiverse MTG war.

Players can dive into the Wilds of Eldraine set through prerelease events that start on Sept. 1 or through the digital launch on Sept. 5.

