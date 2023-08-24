All MTG Limited Draft archetypes and signpost cards for Wilds of Eldraine

A return to the plane of Eldraine through the Standard-legal Wilds of Eldraine set will introduce 10 Limited archetypes based on fairy tale themes and Magic: The Gathering signpost cards that support those themes.

Wizards of the Coast deviated slightly from traditional two-color archetypes for the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set, showcasing new and returning MTG mechanics within 10 fairy tale-themed archetypes that are supported by gold signpost creatures, Rare Adventure legendary creatures, and Uncommon Adventure creatures that have off-color Adventure spells. The WOE Limited format also includes 63 Enchantment reprints that make up the Enchanted Tales bonus sheet, of which 20 feature Japanese anime alternate art through borderless frames.

All Wilds of Eldraine Limited archetypes and signpost cards

There are a total of 10 two-color WOE Limited Draft archetypes. Each is supported by an Uncommon gold signpost MTG creature, along with Uncommon and Rare rarity Adventure cards with the Adventure spell having an off-color mana pip from the creature portion of the spell.

White and Blue (WU) : Tap down opponent’s creatures

: Tap down opponent’s creatures Blue and Black (UB) : Faerie typal Control

: Faerie typal Control Black and Red (BR) : Rat typal Aggro

: Rat typal Aggro Red and Green (RG) : Big ferocious creatures

: Big ferocious creatures Green and White (GW ): Enchanted creatures

): Enchanted creatures White and Black (WB) : Bargain synergy and sacrifice

: Bargain synergy and sacrifice Blue and Red (UR) : Instant, Sorcery, and Adventure spells matter

: Instant, Sorcery, and Adventure spells matter Black and Green (BG) : Food token synergy

: Food token synergy Red and White (RW) : Celebration Aggro

: Celebration Aggro Green and Blue (GU): Big spells

White and Blue WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Sharae of Numbing Depths Twining Twins//Swift Spiral Threadbind Clique//Rip the Seams

The WU Draft archetype wants to tap an opponent’s creatures and then punish them further for being tapped. Sharae of Numbing Depths taps down a creature through a Stun counter upon ETB, while the Rip the Seams Adventure Instant can destroy that tapped creature.

Blue and Black WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Obyra, Dreaming Duelist Spellscorn Coven//Take it Back Cruel Somnophage//Can’t Wake up

The Dimir archetype in WOE showcases faerie synergies, pumping up the team while highlighting Blue and Black staples like returning spells to hand and forcing an opponent to discard.

Black and Red WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Totentanz, Swarm Piper Callous Sell-Sword | Image via WotC Decadent Dragon//Expensive Taste

Sacrifice themes are still prevalent in BR but the WOE archetype has a central theme of rats. Totentanz, Swarm Piper creates rats and gives them Deathtouch through a mana sink ability. Callous Sell-Sword pumps up the team and can deal burn damage, while a dragon that produces a Treasure token is the premier four-drop.

Red and Green WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Ruby, Daring Tracker Picnic Ruiner//Stolen Goodies Questing Druid//Seek the Beast

The RG archetype has synergy with creatures that have a power of four or greater. Ruby, Darling Tracker is a solid two-drop that can add mana or get in for damage through Haste when played on turn two. Picnic Ruiner has an Adventure spell that pumps up creatures with counters and then gives the goblin rogue Double Strike when it attacks if a creature has a power of four or greater.

Green and White WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Syr Armont, the Redeemer Woodland Acolyte//Mend the Wilds Pollen-Shield Hare Showcase treatment

Enchanted themes run rampant through the colors Green and White, highlighting the new MTG mechanic called Roles. Roles are Enchant creature aura tokens, with each Role either boosting a creature’s power or reducing its power and toughness.

White and Black WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Neva, Stalked by Nightmares Shrouded Shepherd//Cleave Shadows Devouring Sugarmaw//Have for Dinner

The WB archetype synergizes with the Bargain mechanic and tokens. Neva, Stalked by Nightmares returns a creature or Enchantment from the graveyard to hand upon ETB and can scale in power when an Enchantment is put into the graveyard. On the top end is Devouring Sugarmaw, which is very powerful in Limited as long as there are cards to sacrifice.

Blue and Red WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Johann, Apprentice Sorcerer Frolicking Familiar//Blow off Steam Scalding Viper//Steam Clean

Spells matter within the UR Limited archetype. Adding spells to the build are Adventure cards from the WOE set, like Frolicking Familiar, which scales in power until the end of the turn when an Instant or Sorcery spell is cast.

Black and Green WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Greta, Sweettooth Scourge Gingerbread Hunter//Puny Snack Mosswood Dreadknight//Dread Whispers

Food token synergies return to Standard within the BG archetype. Greta, Sweettooth Scourge synergizes with and creates a Food token upon ETB, as does Gingerbread Hunter. Food works well with Bargain in the WOE Limited format and has some payoffs of its own.

Red and White WOE Limited archetype signpost cards

Add to Deck Ash, Party Crasher Imodane’s Recruiter//Train Troops Heartflame Duelist//Heartflame Slash

The colors RW have an Aggro approach through the mechanic Celebration, which rewards players when two or more cards are played during the same turn. It is a go-wide aggressive deck that can overrun opponents quickly.

Green and Blue WOE Limited archetypes signpost cards

Troyan, Gutsy Explorer Tempest Hart//Scan the Clouds Elusive Otter//Grove’s Bounty

Many of the Blue and Green cards synergize with spells that cost five or more to cast, providing additional value if met. Troyan, Gusty Explorer helps ramp out those five-drop spells. And Tempest Hart can scale into the late game with each WOE spell cast that has a mana value of five or more.

