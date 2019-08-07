MTG Commander 2019 spoilers: Flashback, Mystic Intellect full deck reveal

Jeskai spells take center stage in the Commander 2019 Mystic Intellect preconstructed deck that’s built around the mechanic, Flashback.
First introduced into Magic in the Odyssey set, Flashback is all about graveyard hate. And with Mystic Intellect, the mechanic Flashback focuses more on sorceries and instants over creatures.
Mystic Intellect deck
Mystic Intellect includes 17 new cards from Commander 2019 and 68 reprints (minus basic lands).
- 10 mana ramp
- Eight to nine card draw spells
- Four board wipes
- Five target removal spells
- 22 Flashback or cast from graveyard spells
- 14 spell cards
Commanding the preconstructed deck is Sevinne, the Chronoclasm who’s ability allows a player to copy the first instant or sorcery card cast from the graveyard. And while Sevinne’s ability enhances the Flashback theme, he’s not necessarily the best commander for Mystic Intellect.
Also included in the Commander 2019 preconstructed deck is an alternate commander, Elsha of the Infinite. Having Prowess (add a plus one/plus one counter to her for every noncreature spell a player casts) instead of Flashback doesn’t affect the flow of the deck. In fact, it helps it.
What really makes her an ideal commander of Mystic Intellect is Elisha’s second static ability, allowing a player to look at the top card of their library and cast noncreature/nonland cards off the top with Flash (cast as an instant). In addition, this works well with the planeswalker Ral Zarek (also included in Mystic Intellect).
Pramikon, Sky Rampart is the third possible commander included in Mystic Intellect. A powerful wall and commander, Mystic Intellect isn’t necessarily the deck for it to lead. Constructing a deck around Pramikon should focus more on Defender, rather than Flashback.
Spells are the lead in this Jeskai deck, not creatures, which is why cards like Ignite the Future, Sol Ring, and Elsha of the Infinite will play a major role.
Planeswalker
Creatures
- Pristine Angel
- Sun Titan
- Clever Impersonator
- Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
- River Kelpie
- Talrand, Sky Summoner
- Pristine Skywise
- Guttersnipe
- Crackling Drake
- Burnished Hart
Sorcery
- Divine Reckoning
- Dusk // Dawn
- Increasing Devotion
- Storm Herd
- Devil’s Play
- Deep Analysis
- Mystic Retrieval
- Runic Repetition
- Faithless Looting
- Rolling Temblor
Instants
- Increasing Vengeance
- Magmaquake
- Refuse // Cooperate
- Prismatic Strands
- Purify the Grave
- Ray of Distortion
- Chemister’s Insight
- Fact or Fiction
- Fervent Denial
- Oona’s Grace
- Think Twice
- Desperate Ravings
- Farm // Market
Artifact
Enchantment
Other/Filler
- Sevinne, the Chronoclasm
- Elsha of the Infinite
- Pramikon, Sky Rampart
- Mandate of Peace
- Sevinne’s Reclamation
- Thalia’s Geistcaller
- Mass Diminish
- Wall of Stolen Identity
- Backdraft Hellkite
- Dockside Extortionist
- Ignite the Future
- Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero
- Empowered Autogenerator
- Cliffside Rescuer
- Leadership Vacuum
- Bloodthirsty Blade
- Scaretiller
Land
- Exotic Orchard
- Prairie Stream
- Ash Barrens
- Azorius Chancery
- Boros Garrison
- Boros Guildgate
- Command Tower
- Evolving Wilds
- Highland Lake
- Izzet Boilerworks
- Izzet Guildgate
- Myriad Landscape
- Mystic Monastery
- Stone Quarry
- Swiftwater Cliffs
- Temple of the False God
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Tranquil Cove
- Wind-Scarred Crag
- Nine Plains
- Eight Island
- Four Mountain
Mystic Intellect is one of four preconstructed decks available with Commander 2019. The new MTG Commander set is due to release on Aug. 19