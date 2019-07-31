Magic: The Gathering redesigns Soul Ring for Commander 2019

August in the world of Magic: The Gathering is considered the “Month of Commander,” full of spoiler reveals for the new Commander 2019 set.

Set to release on Aug. 23, the format Commander has quickly risen in popularity within the MTG community over the past few years. With the announcement of Brawl coming to MTG Arena, Commander will likely continue to grow in popularity, giving Standard a run for its money.

Commander 2019 reveals begin Aug. 1 with a Livestream on Twitch from Gen Con. Spoilers will continue throughout the month leading up to the release. As a preview of what’s to come, Gavin Verhey spoiled the new look of a classic Commander card, Soul Ring.

Sol Ring

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Set apart from other mana ramping artifacts, Sol Ring is an absolute beast of a card. It costs only one mana to put into play and taps for two colorless mana each turn. In Commander, a mana ramp device like Sol Ring is a necessity. Not to mention, the artwork illustrated by Mark Tedin is stunning.

Previously, in 2011, WotC included a Sol Ring in each of the five preconstructed Commander decks. Verhey casually danced around mentioning if the MTG would do the same for Commander 2019 (or with the release of Throne of Eldraine), but many in the community are hoping so, especially new players, considering Commander is one of the most popular formats in MTG (other than Standard).

The artwork, seen in the card above, is a promo card for MagicFest in Las Vegas, taking place Aug. 22 through Aug. 25. The promo version of Soul Ring will be available at all MTG MagicFest events following Las Vegas.