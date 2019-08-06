MTG Commander 2019 spoilers: Morph, Faceless Menace deck

Seeking to improve upon previous preconstructed decks, Magic: The Gathering Faceless Menace with the Morph mechanic in the new Commander 2019 set holds its own against the meta.

The mechanic Morph was first officially revealed in the Onslaught set, allowing players to pay three mana to cast a card that enters the battlefield face down. It’s a two/two colorless creature that can be turned face up for a Morph cost.

In addition to Morph, there’s also Megamorph which has additional triggers attached to the card when it’s activated to turn up.

Faceless Menace deck

Screengrab via [Twitch.tv/magic](https://www.twitch.tv/magic)

The Faceless Menace preconstructed MTG Commander 2019 deck is led by Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer and contains a total of 68 reprints and 17 new cards.

Eleven ramps

Eight card draws

Four board wipes

Twelve targeted removal spells

22 morph/face-down cards

Nine synergy cards

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Included in the deck are powerful cards like Vraska, the Unseen (Mythic Rare) planeswalker, and two other commander cards—Volrath the Shapestealer and Rayami, First of the Fallen. The additional commanders don’t exactly fit the Morph theme but bring their own abilities to the deck, making it well rounded while increasing its power.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Volrath the Shapestealer is all about counter-strategy, able to become any creature that has an existing counter on it. Rayami, First of the Fallen is the first Green vampire who steals the abilities of other creatures. Combined with the Morph theme, and Faceless Menace becomes a legit threat against other Commander decks in the meta.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Planeswalker

Creatures

Sorcery

Instant

Artifact

Enchantment

New cards/filler

Lands

Faceless Menace is one of four preconstructed decks available with Commander 2019. The new MTG set is due to release on Aug. 19