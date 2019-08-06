MTG Commander 2019 spoilers: Morph, Faceless Menace deck

Seeking to improve upon previous preconstructed decks, Magic: The Gathering Faceless Menace with the Morph mechanic in the new Commander 2019 set holds its own against the meta.
The mechanic Morph was first officially revealed in the Onslaught set, allowing players to pay three mana to cast a card that enters the battlefield face down. It’s a two/two colorless creature that can be turned face up for a Morph cost.
In addition to Morph, there’s also Megamorph which has additional triggers attached to the card when it’s activated to turn up.
Faceless Menace deck
The Faceless Menace preconstructed MTG Commander 2019 deck is led by Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer and contains a total of 68 reprints and 17 new cards.
- Eleven ramps
- Eight card draws
- Four board wipes
- Twelve targeted removal spells
- 22 morph/face-down cards
- Nine synergy cards
Included in the deck are powerful cards like Vraska, the Unseen (Mythic Rare) planeswalker, and two other commander cards—Volrath the Shapestealer and Rayami, First of the Fallen. The additional commanders don’t exactly fit the Morph theme but bring their own abilities to the deck, making it well rounded while increasing its power.
Volrath the Shapestealer is all about counter-strategy, able to become any creature that has an existing counter on it. Rayami, First of the Fallen is the first Green vampire who steals the abilities of other creatures. Combined with the Morph theme, and Faceless Menace becomes a legit threat against other Commander decks in the meta.
Planeswalker
Creatures
- Deathmist Raptor
- Hooded Hydra
- Chromeshell Crab
- Ixidron
- Kheru Spellsnatcher
- Stratus Dancer
- Thousand Winds
- Vesuvan Shapeshifter
- Bane of the Living
- Grim Haruspex
- Silumgar Assassin
- Den Protector
- Seedborn Muse
- Thelonite Hermit
- Sagu Mauler
- Willbender
- Skinthinner
- Ainok Survivalist
- Great Oak Guardian
- Nantuko Vigilante
- Sakura-Tribe Elder
- Icefeather Aven
Sorcery
- Ghastly Conscription
- Hex
- Overwhelming Stampede
- Tempt with Discovery
- Tezzeret’s Gambit
- Cultivate
- Explore
- Farseek
- Urban Evolution
Instant
Artifact
Enchantment
New cards/filler
- Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer
- Rayami, First of the Fallen
- Volrath, the Shapestealer
- Kadena’s Silencer
- Sudden Substitution
- Thought Sponge
- Gift of Doom
- Thieving Amalgam
- Apex Altisaur
- Road of Return
- Grismold, the Dreadsower
- Pendant of Prosperity
- Scroll of Fate
- Leadership Vacuum
- Mire in Misery
- Voice of Many
- Scaretiller
Lands
- Darkwater Catacombs
- Exotic Orchard
- Llanowar Wastes
- Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
- Sunken Hollow
- Thespian’s Stage
- Yavimaya Coast
- Ash Barrens
- Bojuka Bog
- Command Tower
- Dimir Aqueduct
- Evolving Wilds
- Foul Orchard
- Golgari Guildgate
- Golgari Rot Farm
- Jungle Hollow
- Myriad Landscape
- Opulent Palace
- Reliquary Tower
- Simic Growth Chamber
- Simic Guildgate
- Temple of the False God
- Terramorphic Expanse
- Thornwood Falls
- Woodland Stream
- Seven Forest
- Five Island
- Three Swamp
Faceless Menace is one of four preconstructed decks available with Commander 2019. The new MTG set is due to release on Aug. 19