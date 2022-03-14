MTG Alchemy spoiler Fragment Reality brings one-mana exile removal to the format

The upcoming Neon Dynasty: A22 release is offering a first look at a smaller, more focused Alchemy drop after the initial release with Innistrad: Crimson Vow when the format was introduced in November 2021.

Alchemy releases are a way for Wizards of the Coast to expand on the themes of Neon Dynasty with digital-only cards. The set releases on March 17 on Magic Arena.

Previews for the newest Alchemy set began during the top eight of the Neon Dynasty Championships. Digital mechanics like Perpetually and Conjure are making a return, including new pieces for Samurai or Reconfigure strategies in the format.

Fragment Reality, revealed by Brad Nelson, is similar to Divine Gambit from Kaldheim. It’s an exile removal spell that replaces the removed permanent. Fragment Reality is an improved version with a few key changes that suggest it will see play in Alchemy going forward.

Fragment Reality

Image via WotC

Mana value: W

Type: instant

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Exile target nontoken Artifact, Creature, or Enchantment. Its controller puts a random Creature card with lesser mana value from their library onto the battlefield tapped.

It’s not exactly Swords to Plowshares, but exiling a problematic permanent is strong considering the large number of cards that can return from the graveyard in the format. Generally, the card that’s being removed by Fragment Reality will be a bigger problem than whatever random creature enters the battlefield as the spell resolves.

Playing Fragment Reality against creature decks won’t yield fantastic results. Mono-White Aggro, Naya Runes, and Gruul Werewolves are synergistic decks that will benefit from any of their suite of creatures entering the battlefield. It’s more beneficial to run traditional removal that more directly impacts their battlefield, rather than replacing one threat with another, potentially, less-powerful card.

The best matchup for Fragment Reality to succeed seems to be against control. Since control lists run very few creatures, there’s a chance that it can exile a key permanent and leave the opponent with just a mana dork in the aftermath.