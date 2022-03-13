Every MTG Alchemy spoiler revealed at Neon Dynasty Championship

A first look at new Alchemy cards highlights potential new decks.

The double-elimination playoff bracket at the NEO Championship showcased the Magic: The Gathering digital format Alchemy, with Wizards of the Coast revealing new Neon Dynasty: A22 cards.

Orzhov Venture and Grixis Midrange were the two standout MTG Alchemy decks at the NEO Championship following the release of Innistrad: A22 and two rounds of balance changes. WotC dropped several Neon Dynasty: A22 spoilers during the final day of the tournament, showcasing what the new digital format on MTG Arena will look like going forward.

Here are the new Neon Dynasty: A22 cards revealed in the NEO championship.

Dragonfly Pilot

CMC : W

: W Type : Creature—Fox Pilot

: Creature—Fox Pilot Rarity: Uncommon

Uncommon Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Ability : Whenever Dragonfly Pilot enters the battlefield, conjure a card named Dragonfly Suit into your hand.

: Whenever Dragonfly Pilot enters the battlefield, conjure a card named Dragonfly Suit into your hand. Ability: Dragonfly Pilot crews vehicles as though its power were two or greater.

Vehicle decks in the Alchemy format got a slight buff from Dragonfly Pilot, able to crew up the Artifacts easier while also conjuring the NEO Vehicle Dragonfly Suit to hand.

This article is still developing. Updates will take place after each new Neon Dynasty: A22 spoiler drops.