MTG Neon Dynasty Championship: Standings, meta, and schedule

Alchemy and Historic take center stage as players compete for invites to Worlds.

Over 230 Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe competed in the Alchemy and Historic formats for a shot to compete at Worlds.

Gameplay for the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Championship (NEO) took place on MTG Arena from March 11 to 13. The new format Alchemy was showcased, alongside Historic. Similar to the Innistrad Championship, the top six players after three days of the competition earned an invite to compete at the 2022 Magic World Championship.

Top decks within the Alchemy format heading into the tournament were Naya Runes, the deck to beat, Mono-White, and Orzhov.

Mono-White : 23.1 percent of the field

: 23.1 percent of the field Naya Runes : 18.3 percent of the field

: 18.3 percent of the field Mardu Midrange : 9.2 percent of the field

: 9.2 percent of the field Orzhov Midrange : 7.4 percent of the field

: 7.4 percent of the field Azorius Control : 6.6 percent of the field

: 6.6 percent of the field Rakdos Sacrifice : 5.2 percent of the field

: 5.2 percent of the field Jeskai Hinata : 3.9 percent of the field

: 3.9 percent of the field Rakdos Midrange : 3.5 percent of the field

: 3.5 percent of the field Grixis Midrange: 3.1 percent of the field

Izzet Phoenix was still the Historic deck to beat, alongside Golgari Food and a variety of Azorius builds.

Izzet Phoenix : 24.5 percent of the field

: 24.5 percent of the field Azorius Control : 9.2 percent of the field

: 9.2 percent of the field Golgari Food : 8.7 percent of the field

: 8.7 percent of the field Azorius Auras : 6.6 percent of the field

: 6.6 percent of the field Jeskai Control : 6.6 percent of the field

: 6.6 percent of the field Azorius Lotus Field : 5.7 percent of the field

: 5.7 percent of the field Azorius Yorion : 5.7 percent of the field

: 5.7 percent of the field Rakdos Arcanist : 5.7 percent of the field

: 5.7 percent of the field Orzhov Auras: 3.9 percent of the field

March 11 NEO Championship standings

A total of seven rounds were played during the first day of competition at the Neon Dynasty Championship. The first three were in the Alchemy format and the rest were played in Historic. Players who achieved at least four match wins within a best-of-three format advanced to the second day.

The Alchemy rounds wrapped after three games, showcasing a total of 29 MTG players with 3-0 records heading into the Historic rounds.

Day one standings after three rounds

Updates to the MTG Neon Dynasty Championship will take place following the Alchemy and Historic rounds each day of competition.