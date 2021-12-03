MTG Innistrad Championship: Standings, format, and schedule

Players will compete for qualifier points and their share of a $450,000 prize pool.

Containing a total of 252 Magic: The Gathering players from around the world, the Innistrad Championship will showcase gameplay within the Standard and Historic Constructed formats.

Running from Dec. 3 to 5, the Innistrad Championship will be played on MTG Arena and include a total of 252 Magic players who qualified for the event in a number of different ways. All MPL and Rivals League players were invited (72), along with 96 from MTG Arena, 45 from Magic Online, 26 based on top-level past performances, and 13 from the Premier Series.

The format will showcase gameplay in both the Standard and Historic Constructed formats during the first two days of competition and just Historic for the playoffs.

Day one: Three rounds of Historic followed by four rounds of Standard

Day two: Four rounds of Historic followed by four rounds of Standard

Day three: Upper and lower bracket playoffs in Historic

A total prize pool of $450,000 will be available to players, along with qualifying points that can earn players an invite to the 2022 Magic World Championship.

Day one, Dec. 3

The first three rounds of the first day of competition showcased gameplay within the Historic format, highlighting decks like Rakdos Arcanist, Mono-Red Madness, Selesnya Humans, Jeskai Control, and Izzet Phoenix. Following three rounds of Historic gameplay, a total of 32 MTG players had undefeated 3-0 records heading into the Standard rounds.

This article will be updated daily throughout the MTG Innistrad Championship.