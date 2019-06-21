M20 Thicket Crasher tramples other MTG themes

The Elemental archetype continues to become a reality in Magic: The Gathering Standard as Core Set 2020 spoilers like Thicket Crasher spell bad news for other MTG archetype themes.

Creating a Core Set different from ones in previous years, Magic: The Gathering continues to strengthen the Elemental theme in Core Set 2020. Able to combine with Blue or Red, or simply go Mono-Green, the symbiotic relationship between the elemental cards is similar to Slivers.

We’ve seen M20 spoilers this week that beef elementals up through plus a one/plus one counter, and now Thicket Crasher gives all those elementals Trample.

Thicket Crasher

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (one green) to cast, Thicket Crasher is a Common four/three elemental. Not only does Thicket Crasher have Trample, but he gives other elementals you control Trample.

Counters provided by M20 cards like Omnath, Locus of the Roil, Creeping Trailblazer, and Overgrowth Elemental can beef up elementals on the battlefield quickly, allowing a player to attack with a hefty amount of potential life-damage by turns five and six. Add Thicket Crasher into the mix on turn four, and now all those elementals have Trample, breaking through any chump blockers your opponent might have.

Mono-Green will likely use all the M20 elementals the best, but they can also be splashed in Red and Blue thanks to planeswalkers like Chandra, Acolyte of Flame, and Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer.

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 releases July 12 and digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2. An M20 pre-release Draft is scheduled for from July 5 to 6.