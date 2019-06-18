MTG elementals continue to grow with M20 spoiler, Overgrowth Elemental

Elementals are a dominant theme in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, and making the archetype even stronger is the new M20 spoiler Overgrowth Elemental.

Set to release on July 12 and digitally via MTG Arena on July 2, the MTG Core Set 2020 is running Chandra as the face of the set and as the box set promo card. Containing 280 new and reprinted cards from Magic: The Gathering, elementals received a boost from the M20 card Creeping Trailblazer released yesterday. And today, they get another plus one/plus one increase from Overgrowth Elemental.

Overgrowth Elemental

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing three mana (one green), Overgrowth Elemental is an Uncommon three/two that enjoys putting counters on elementals through its two static abilities. When it enters the battlefield, Overgrowth Elemental gives all other elementals controlled by that player a plus one/plus one counter.

For Proliferate, Gruul, Simic, and Elemental decks, having another tool to provide plus one counters is a big deal. But Overgrowth Elemental isn’t finished yet. It also provides a plus one/plus one counter to itself when a creature dies (under control of the player who owns Overgrowth Elemental). In addition, it also gives the player who controls Overgrowth Elemental a life point when a creature they control dies.

The combination of elementals is lethal, with Chandra and Nissa being the top planeswalkers who can produce the most damage. And the symbiotic relationship between all the elementals is similar to Slivers, making Elementals the new Slivers in Standard.

While some players will consider Overgrowth Elemental poison to Magic: The Gathering, those excited for it can get it, and the other 279 Core Set 2020 cards, on July 12. A pre-release weekend Draft is taking place July 5 to 6, and the M20 set is launching on MTG Arena and Magic Online July 2.