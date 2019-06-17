MTG elementals shake the world with M20 Creeping Trailblazer

Nissa, Who Shakes the World is climbing the ranks of dominant Magic: The Gathering Standard cards, and the Core Set 2020 spoilers have just given her and Chandra’s elementals a huge boost with Creeping Trailblazer.



Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 will launch during the first week of July. As the 19th set of its kind, M20 contains 280 cards and will build off the chaos brought to the MTG Standard metagame by War of the Spark. Chandra will lead the Core Set 2020 storyline, continuing a planeswalker theme.



But Mono-Red Burn won’t be the only story in the M20 set. Creeping Trailblazer is giving elementals a huge power boost, similar to what Elvish Clancaller did for Elves in Core Set 2019.



Creeping Trailblazer



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing only two mana to cast (one red and one green), Creeping Trailblazer is a two/two elemental creature with a couple of abilities that could give Gruul decks a ride toward dominating the Standard metagame.



As a static ability, Creeping Trailblazer provides all other elementals that a player controls with a plus one/plus zero power boost. And if that isn’t enough to make some players raise an eyebrow, it can give itself a plus one/plus one boost for every elemental that a player controls.



With Proliferate decks using War of the Spark cards like Bloom Hulk and Gruul decks utilizing the power of Nissa, Who Shakes the World, Creeping Trailblazer has the potential to ignite plenty of damage.



And then there’s Chandra, Acolyte of Flame and Chandra, Novice Pyromancer of Core Set 2020 that make and boost elementals. Combine these two new M20 planeswalkers with Nissa, Who Shakes the World in a Gruul midrange deck and Standard might have a new dominant archetype ruling the metagame.



Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is set to release on July 12 with a pre-release weekend taking place on July 5 and 6. Digital players, however, will get to play M20 before everyone else when the set is released on July 2 via MTG Arena and Magic Online.

