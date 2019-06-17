MTG Angels receive life-gaining power through M20 Angel of Vitality

The spoiler season for Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 has plenty of female power with the latest addition of Angel of Vitality.



Set to release on July 12, Core Set 2020 is the fourth Magic: The Gathering expansion in 2019. With a total of 280 cards, the storyline focuses on MTG planeswalker Chandra and perhaps a strong female supporting angel cast, beginning with Angel of Vitality.



With a casting cost of three mana (one white), Angel of Vitality is so much more than a two/two flyer. She has two static abilities, both focusing on the mechanic of lifegain. Angel of Vitality also has stunning artwork illustrated by Johannes Voss.



Angel of Vitality



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The first ability provides one additional life for every life gained while the second gives plus two/plus two to Angel of Vitality if you have more than 25 total life points. Working in conjunction with War of the Spark cards like Ajani’s Pridemate and Gideons Blackblade, Angel of Vitality will breathe new life back into the Magic: The Gathering lifegain mechanic.



Angel decks will also receive a nice boost from Angel of Vitality, perhaps making them a legitimate threat in the MTG Standard metagame. With Mono-Red Aggro and Esper Midrange/Control archetypes dominating Standard, fresh decks that can utilize the power of Angel of Vitality are needed.



The pre-release weekend for Core Set 2020 is set to take place on July 5 and 6, while the official launch date is July 12. Digital players will get an early shot at M20 when the set is released via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.

