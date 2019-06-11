Chandra is the only planeswalker getting three rarity cards in MTG Core Set 2020

With Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 spoilers underway, Chandra was introduced via three different rarity planeswalker cards, but all other planeswalkers in the set will be Mythic Rare cards.



Magic: The Gathering on Twitter After following some of the conversation today, we wanted to clarify: Chandra is the only Planeswalker in #MTGM20 getting an uncommon and rare card – she’s the face of the set and her journey is all over #MTGM20. All the other Planeswalkers are going to be mythic rare cards.

Most sets contain a mix of Rare and Mythic Rare planeswalkers but War of the Spark broke that rule in having Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare. In order to not overflood Standard with more planeswalkers, Core Set 2020 will limit itself to Mythic Rare planeswalkers only, with Chandra and her three cards being the exception.



For Mono-Red Aggro, Grixis Control, and Rakdos players—the three Chandra planeswalkers are more than enough. Containing enough power to break holes in all the Esper archetypes, M20 is already changing the Standard metagame.



Not having any other Rare planeswalkers in M20, other than Chandra, could spell trouble for the other archetypes. Mono-Red Aggro is already the most played deck in Standard and it just got a whole lot stronger. Perhaps Magic: The Gathering will make up the difference by increasing the number of Rare legendary creatures in other colors, instead.



The release date for Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is July 12.

