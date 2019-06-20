Core Set 2020 Bloodthirsty Aerialist is Pridemate with flying

Vampires and Orzhov Lifegain have a new Magic: The Gathering weapon with the Core Set 2020 spoiler Bloodthirsty Aerialist.

Continuing to change and evolve Magic: The Gathering, the M20 set isn’t like previous Core Sets. Containing 280 new and reprinted cards, there’s a direct focus on strengthing new and older themes while bringing back fan-favorites from the past. Vampire decks scored with Core Set 2020 Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord and now they’ve hit the jackpot again with Bloodthirsty Aerialist.

Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Beefing up themes in Standard and Commander, the MTG M20 set just gave Orzhov Lifegain decks a replacement for Sadistic Skymarcher with Bloodthirsty Aerialist. Functioning like an Ajani’s Pridemate, it costs additional mana to cast but has further reach than Pridemate due to flying.

Related: MTG begins dinosaur revival with Core Set 2020 Marauding Raptor

Costing three mana (double black), Bloodthirsty Aerialist is an Uncommon two/three flyer who gains a plus one/plus one counter every time you gain life. Between Epicure of Blood, Ajani’s Pridemate, and now Bloodthirsty Aerialist, Orzhov Lifegain decks will likely make a major comeback in Standard, especially in place of Mermaids on MTG Arena.

Bloodthirsty Aerialist is a solid M20 card in Standard and Commander, while also looking great as a collectible due to the artwork illustrated by Igor Kieryluk. It definitely deserves a main deck slot and will cause massive amounts of damage when combined with Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord.

Related: MTG Core Set 2020 seeks blood with Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Magic: The Gathering’s 19th Core Set is hitting store shelves on July 12. Digital players, however, can score the M20 set via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2. Core Set 2020 will also have a pre-release weekend on July 5 and 6.