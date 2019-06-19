MTG Core Set 2020 goes Blue with Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer

Aggro and creature cards have been hogging the Magic: The Gathering M20 spoilers spotlight, but Control Blue is back on track with a planeswalker worth talking about—Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer.

The MTG Core Set 2020 spoilers are flooding the interweb this week with most of the focus being on Chandra (the face of M20) and themes like Elementals, Angels, and Enchantments. Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer, however, finally provides Esper and Mono-Blue with some legitimate control options.

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Only costing three mana (double blue) to cast, Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer is a Mythic Rare M20 planeswalker with a starting loyalty count of two. Despite the low loyalty count (her only downfall), Mu Yanling has a plus two that hurts your opponent’s flyers with a minus-two/minus zero until your next turn.

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer gets rolling with her other loyalty activators, as her minus three creates a four/four elemental bird token with flying. Great for attacking and chump blocking, Mu Yanling has the potential to have an impact in a Blue Proliferate type deck too.

The ultimate on Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer is where Control players start drooling, as you get an emblem that states you can draw a card for every Island that is tapped (minus-eight).

It’s hard to say how the M20 planeswalker, Mu Yanling, will hold up in gameplay but on paper, she appears to be a home-run for Blue.

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 is set to release on July 12 and digitally via MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2. A pre-release M20 Draft is also taking place on July 5-6.