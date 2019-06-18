MTG reprint Leyline of Anticipation joins Core Set 2020

The Leyline cycle continues during Magic: The Gathering M20 spoiler week with the highly anticipated reprint of MTG Leyline of Anticipation joining the others today.

Set to release on July 12, MTG Core Set 2020 is a healthy mix of reprints and new cards being added to Standard and other various Magic: The Gathering formats. Reprints during Core Sets are usually filler but with M20, the MTG community is excited about the Leyline enchantment cycle.

Prior to the release of Leyline of Anticipation, Core Set 2020 has also added Leyline of the Void, Leyline of Combustion, and Leyline of Sanctity. Each Leyline is an enchantment has a special static ability that allows players to put it into play prior to the beginning of a match if they draw a Leyline in their opening hand.

Due to this, a Leyline can alter the course of a match before gameplay even begins. With White, Black, and Red covered—it’s time for Blue to show off with Leyline of Anticipation.

Leyline of Anticipation

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (double blue), Leyline of Anticipation gives Blue players the ability to cast all spells as if they had Flash. Having instant speed on every card in a players library can quickly change the tempo of a match, especially if Leyline is drawn in a player’s opening hand.

Originally from MTG Core Set 2011, Leyline of Anticipation in M20 contains the same text but new artwork by Noah Bradley

The Leyline cycle is available with Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, set to release on July 12. A pre-release Draft event is taking place July 5-6, and the M20 set will become available to play on MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 2.