MTG Burn archetype is hot with M20 spoiler Leyline of Combustion

With Chandra as the face of Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, the Burn archetype is getting spoiled like a favorite child and the new treat is Leyline of Combustion.

Releasing during the first of July, the M20 set is a combination of reprints and new MTG cards. Larger than previous Core Sets before it, M20 contains 280 cards with Chandra as the Magic: The Gathering box promo card and focus character of the set.

Normally Core Sets are reprint dominant, but the MTG community is pleased with the return of the Leyline cycle and Mono-Red Aggro players are drooling over the newest M20 spoiler, Leyline of Combustion

Leyline of Combustion

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (double red), Leyline of Combustion deals damage back when a player or their cards are the targets of a spell or ability. The damage, however, goes directly to the opponent’s face, taking away two life points.

If an opponent should use Shock twice and then burn to the face, Leyline of Combustion would respond three times, with two damage each, back to the opponent—making it a solid card to play against other every archetype in Magic: The Gathering.

Leyline cards are enchantments with a special ability all to themselves. If a player has a Leyline enchantment in their opening hand, they’re allowed to put it immediately onto the battlefield before the match officially begins. With cards like Leyline of Combustion, it’s not as effective as Leyline of Sanctity but is still nice to have on the board before play starts.

The Leyline enchantments and other Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 cards are set to release on July 12 with a pre-release weekend taking place July 5 to 6. On MTG Arena and Magic Online, the M20 set is available for full play on July 2.