MTG Black gets M20 reprint with Leyline of the Void

Bringing back the “good old days” to Magic: The Gathering, the Leyline cycle is returning with the most recent Core Set 2020 spoiler Leyline of the Void

Set to release on July 2 via MTG Arena and Magic Online, M20 contains 280 cards (larger than previous sets) with a balance of reprints and new cards. While reprints are often the dominant focus of the set, Wizards of the Coast is changing things up with the return of the Leyline cycle. Beefing up Black and hopefully putting a thorn in other archetypes is Leyline of the Void.

Leyline of the Void

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing four mana (double black), Leyline of the Void removes an opponent’s card that was put into the graveyard and immediately exiles it.

“If a card would be put into an opponent’s graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.”

This a nice card for both Standard and Modern in Magic: The Gathering. Shutting down graveyard decks completely, Leyline of the Void can punish an opponent before the match even begins.

The Leyline cycle cards are all enchantments with the special static ability no other cards in Magic: The Gathering has. If a player has a Leyline enchantment in their opening hand, they can put it onto the battlefield before gameplay even starts. With a card like Leyline of the Void, having this ability is a huge advantage.

Find all the Leyline cycle reprints in Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020, which is set to release on July 12. A pre-release Draft weekend is taking place July 5 to 6 and on MTG Arena and Magic Online, M20 is releasing early on July 2.