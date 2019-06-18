MTG slows tempo with M20 reprint, Rule of Law

With Chandra as the face of Core Set 2020, the tempo of Magic: The Gathering is increasing but with Rule of Law reprinted, Control archetypes using White can slow things back down.

Set to release digitally on July 2 and officially on July 12, MTG Core Set 2020 contains 280 new and reprinted cards from previous Magic: The Gathering sets. While most reprints aren’t anything to get excited over, the M20 spoilers are changing past trends with the return of Leyline enchantments and now Rule of Law.

Rule of Law

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing three mana (one white), Rule of Law is an enchantment which prevents players from casting more than one spell per turn. While not a great card for Aggro, Control decks can slow the tempo of a match down and prevent their opponents from taking advantage of cheap sorceries, instants, and creature casts.

Related: MTG reprint Leyline of Sanctity in M20 shuts down Mono-Red Burn and Esper Control

While the original text and artwork remained the same in Rule of Law (first released in Tenth Edition), the flavor text has changed in an interesting way. Originally, it said, “Appointed by the Kha himself, members of the tribunal ensure all disputes are settled with the utmost fairness.”

The M20 Rule of Law flavor text reads much different with “The law is meant to ensure that people kill each other with only the utmost fairness.” Of course, between Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, and now Core Set 2020, there aren’t any disputes being settled without a blood bath.

Rule of Law is available with the other 279 Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2020 cards on July 12, with a pre-release event taking place July 5 to 6. Digital players will get early access to the M20 set via MTG Arena and Magic Online.