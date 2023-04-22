A Blood Artist themed Magic: The Gathering has returned to the Standard metagame through a legendary Praetor from March of the Machine.

Drain and Gain MTG decks have been struggling in the Standard meta despite having two legendaries that support the build: Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim from DMU, and Vrann, Executioner Thane from ONE. Both creatures reward their controller for having a creature die on the battlefield, draining an opponent for life and giving it back to its controller. And Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim takes it a step further, having its controller gain life each time a creature enters the battlefield in addition to the Drain and Gain theme.

Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim

Since the release of DMU, I have attempted a variety of Drain and Gain decks in various MTG color packages, similar to Strictly Better MtG. The release of March of the Machine changed everything for Elas and Vrann builds with the addition of Elesh Norn, bringing the deck back to Black and White Orzhov.

Using the foundation from Strictly Better MtG’s Orzhov build, here is the Legendary Orzhov Drain and Gain Standard meta deck.

How Elesh Norn supports Drain and Gain in MTG Standard

For the first time in the history of Magic, WotC designed legendary double-faced cards with one of the five Phyrexian Praetors on the front side of the card and a busted Saga on the backside. Elesh Norn is a four-drop 2WW 3/5 with Vigilance. The mother of all Phyrexians also has a passive that taxes an opponent each time damage is dealt to her controller or their permanents.

Elesh Norn The Argent Etchings

To access the Saga on the backside of Elesh Norn, it will cost 2W and three creatures that will become sacrificial fodder. In exchange for the creatures lost, Chapter One of The Argent Etchings creates five 2/2 transformed Incubator tokens. Having Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim on the battlefield while all this takes place is busted.

The saga continues to produce powerful results through Chapter Two, which buffs all creatures and gives them Double Strike until the end of the turn. And Chapter Three wipes the board clear of everything except Phyrexians, lands, and Artifacts. It then Transforms back into Elesh Norn.

How to play Legendary Orzhov Drain and Gain in MTG Standard

The foundation of an Orzhov Drain and Gain Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim deck requires multiple sources that support the Phyrexian Kor cleric, along with tokens. The key drain and gain supporters are Vraaan, Executioner Thane, and Sheoldred, the Apocalypse.

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia combos with Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim, creating a zombie token each turn if that token died during the same turn. The Enchantment Wedding Announcement provides additional spare tokens and a power boost three turns after entering the battlefield, while Adeline, Resplendent Cathar is a solid body that also produces tokens.

Vraan, Executioner Thane Sheoldred the Apocalypse

The goal of the Orzhov Legendary Drain and Gain deck is to keep chipping away at your opponent’s life total each turn as you gain life, building up for the big combo with Elesh Norn. Reckoner Bankbuster ensures the deck doesn’t run out of gas and can even get in for decent damage when needed. And removal ranging from Cut Down to Sheoldred’s Edict prevents your opponent from developing their gameplay strategies.

Why play all legendary MTG creatures?

Protecting your creatures is always important in Magic, especially within the March of the Machine Standard best-of-one MTG Arena meta. Instead of using a creature like Skrelv, Defector Mite, which is still a viable option, the deck uses the legendary Land Plaza of Heroes from DMU.

Plaza of Heroes

The Legendary Land will not only help cast legendary creatures but protect them as well by sacrificing itself and paying three other mana of any color.

What is the best MTG format to play Legendary Orzhov Drain and Gain?

At the time of writing, best-of-one on MTG Arena is the best format option for the Legendary Orzhov Elas Il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim deck, in my opinion. There are viable options within best-of-three that can get added to the sideboard, like the new Battle cards from MOM, and staples within the color Black like Duress and Invoke Despair.

The sideboard also opens up additional gameplay options like Sorin the Mirthless, who can create card advantage and tokens that also happen to have Flying and Lifelink. Rite of Oblivion combos with cards like Wedding Announcement. And Render Inert can flip your Battle cards, putting even more pressure on your opponent.