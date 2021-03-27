Here’s the MTG Strixhaven: School of Mages spoiler schedule

Wizards of the Coast will preview every Strixhaven: School of Mages and Commander 2021 card from March 25 to April 9.

A total of 275 cards contained within Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) and five preconstructed Commander 2021 decks will release via tabletop on April 23. Located on the plane of Arcavios, the new Standard-legal set will highlight college life in the Magic multiverse. The STX will have a bottom-up set design and feature five colleges at Strixhaven University, with each school representing two mana colors at odds with one another.

The Standard-legal STX set and C21 decks will also contain new and returning mechanics. And the professors at each of the Strixhaven colleges are the five Commander face cards for the C21 decks.

Previews of STX began on March 25 to 26. No spoilers will be released over the weekend while the Kaldheim Championship is taking place, according to WotC. Spoilers for STX will resume on March 29 and end on April 2. From April 5 to 9, WotC will preview C21 cards.

