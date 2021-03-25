Here’s every MTG Legendary commander professor in Strixhaven

Osgir, the Reconstructor Zaffai, Thunder Conductor Breena, the Demagogue Willowdusk, Essence Seer Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

A total of five professors at Strixhaven University were revealed by Wizards of the Coast today for the Commander 2021 set, which is scheduled to release in April.

Strixhaven University is located on the plane of Arcavios, showcasing its five colleges within the upcoming Standard-legal set Strixhaven: School of Mages (STX) and Commander 2021 (C21) set. The five colleges are represented by two mana colors that are at odds with one another. Professors at each of Strixhaven’s colleges are also the C21 Legendary face cards for the five preconstructed decks.

From an esteemed magical orchestra maestro to Dryad Druid who prefers the hermit life, here are the five Strixhaven professors and C21 face cards.

Osgir, the Reconstructor

Image via WotC

Osgir, the Reconstructor is a professor at Lorehold College representing the Magic colors Red and White. Teaching about past military artifacts and weapons, Osgir is a Giant with Vigilance.

CMC: 2RW

Type: Legendary creature—Giant Artificer

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keyword: Vigilance

First ability: Pay one, sacrifice an Artifact: Target creature you control gets +2/+0 until end of turn.

Second ability: Pay “X”, exile an Artifact card with mana value “X” from your graveyard: Create two tokens that are copies of the exiled card. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Image via WotC

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor teaches at the Prismari College and is a maestro of the Arcane orchestra. Representing the Magic colors Blue and Red, the Legendary Human Shaman uses the new STX mechanic Magecraft. Players gain a bonus from Magecraft when they cast an Instant or Sorcery spell. Zaffai’s bonus is unique in that it can either create a 4/4 Elemental token or deal 10 damage to a random opponent under specific circumstances.

CMC: 2UR

Type: Legendary creature—Human Shaman

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 1/4

Magecraft: Whenever you cast or copy an Instant or Sorcery spell, scry one. If that spell’s mana is five or greater, create a 4/4 Blue and Red Elemental creature token. If that spell’s mana value is 10 or greater, Zaffai, Thunder Collector deals 10 damage to an opponent chosen at random.

Breena, the Demagogue

Image via WotC

Professor Breena, the Demagogue can help you master both halves of the Magic colors White and Black within the school of Silverquill. Able to empower and disempower through the use of words, Breena is a Bird Warlock with Flying.

CMC: 1WB

Type: Legendary creature—Bird Warlock

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 1/3

Keyword: Flying

Ability: Whenever a player attacks one of your opponents, if that opponent has more life than another of your opponents, that attacking player draws a card and you put two +1/+1 counters on a creature you control.

Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Image via WotC

Willowdusk, Essence Seer is a Dryad Druid and the professor of Witherbloom College. Preferring the hermit lifestyle, Willowdusk, Essence Seer portrays the teachings of Witherbloom through the colors Black and Green.

CMC: 1BG

Type: Legendary creature—Dryad Druid

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/3

Ability: Pay one and tap: Choose another target creature. Put a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the amount of life you gained this turn or the amount of life you lost this turn, whichever is greater. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Image via WotC

The Kenrith twins aren’t the only unique siblings attending Strixhaven University. The adjunct professors Adrix and Nev, Twincasters teach magical math at Quandrix College. The Merfolk twins also contain another new STX mechanic, Ward. Upon paying a cost to activate Ward, the controller of the Legendary Merfolk can counter an opponent’s spell or ability.

CMC 2GU

Type: Legendary creature—Merfolk Wizard

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 2/2

Ward: Pay two: Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays two mana.

Ability: If one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

The five professors at Strixhaven University will become available via MTG Commander 2021, which is scheduled to be released on April 23. The five Commander preconstructed decks are Silverquill Statement (WB), Prismari Performance (UR), Witherbloom Witchcraft (BG), Lorehold Legacies (WR), and Quantum Quandrix (UG).

Images via Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.