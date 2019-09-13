Here’s every Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 12

Day four of the Throne of Eldraine spoilers revealed about another 20 Magic: The Gathering spells and creatures, along with a few insights into the set.

Releasing on Oct. 4, and MTG Arena on Sept. 26, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set is taking a design push towards mono-colored builds. Confirmed by Andrew Brown today on MTG Weekly, he revealed ELD will be the first Magic set where players can reasonably play mono-colored in the Limited format.

Brown also dropped a bomb, saying there are Mythic Rare Adventure creatures within the set. Despite not seeing them in today’s ELD spoilers, more than 20 creatures and spells were revealed.

A few of the ELD cards are still in foreign languages and have been translated (to the best of our abilities). And don’t forget to read up on the feature Throne of Eldraine spoilers from today.

Elite Headhunter

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Elite Headhunter is a part of the four hybrid mana cycle, promoting mono-colored deck building in Standard and Limited. He’s a solid Knight for Limited, and worth sacrificing a Food token to survive being chump blocked by two smaller creatures.

Fell the Pheasant

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

An answer to stopping Feather decks before getting wound up, Fell the Pheasant destroys just about any flyer while providing a Food token as icing on the cake.

Oakhame Adversary

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Keeping the best-of-one format balanced within MTG Arena, Oakhame Adversary rewards a player when an opponent is playing a similar color. The translation is as follows:

Elf Warrior

Deathtouch

This spell costs two less to cast if an opponent controls a green permanent

Whenever Oakhame Adversary deals combat damage to a player, draw a card

Power two, and defense of three

Red Cap Brawl

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Playing off the theme of balancing best-of-one, Red Cap Brawl moves away from the Burn cards many have gotten used to in Standard. Here’s the translation for this Red Instant:

Red Cap Brawl deals four damage to target creature or planeswalker. If it deals damage to a non-red permanent, you sacrifice a land

Ardenvale Tactician

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Providing defense from aggro decks on turn two and dropping a 2/3 flyer on turn three, Ardenvale Tactician is a solid Adventure card in Standard and Limited.

Edgewall Innkeeper

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Possibly supporting an Adventure tribal theme, Edgewall Innkeeper has value for its one mana cost. Although, being a 1/1 will likely get it removed from the battlefield quickly.

Wandermare

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Supporting the Adventure mechanic, Wandermare provides value and is 3/3 for three. Definitely a solid pick in Limited, and it might see action within Standard too.

Glass Casket

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Sleeping Beauty is getting bound by a white artifact with Glass Casket. It’s similar to Prison Realm but as an artifact and without the Scry. For Limited, it’s a yes, simply due to its low cost as a removal spell.

Five random Knights











According to Brown, there’s a variety of Knights in each of the colors with similar power levels. Doing this allows players to choose colors first, then Knights to round out the tribal theme.

Thunderous Snapper

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

A four mana for 4/4, Thunderous Snapper is decent (mostly in Limited) but doesn’t feel or look like a Hydra. It’s also designed to fit into the mono-colored deck building theme in Limited.

Oathsworn Knight

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Losing a limb in battle doesn’t phase the Oathsworn Knight. It’s not a great card, but if combined with the Proliferate mechanic in a Golgari build, this Black Knight could prove beneficial.

Previous ELD spoilers