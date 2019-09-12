MTG reanimator decks survive with Throne of Eldraine’s Merchant of the Vale

A continuation of Magic: The Gathering Showcase style cards dropped in today’s Throne of Eldraine spoilers, rewarding reanimator decks with Merchant of the Vale.

Featuring the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) Adventure mechanic, Merchant of the Vale is a Showcase card that fills a very necessary spot within reanimator decks. Playing reanimation was typically reserved for janky builds, with the exception of Izzet Phoenix.

Upon the release of Core Set 2020, reanimator decks began to hit mainstream once again with the addition of Agent of Treachery and Yarok, the Desecrated.

Rotating out of Standard, however, are several key cards within these decks that provide discard and cantrip.

Merchant of the Vale fills the void left by these cards rotating out. It’s also a Showcase card, providing two times the value of a single spell.

With Showcase cards, either the Adventure mechanic or the creature can be played first. Merchant of the Vale provides double the value when Haggle (discard a card, then draw a card) is cast first.

Players can then double down with Merchant of the Vale being cast, giving them a 2/3 creature on the board who provides discard and cantrip at instant speed for the price of three mana.

Izzet Phoenix will certainly welcome the addition of Merchant of the Vale, combined with Opt and The Royal Scions. Even Grixis reanimator decks are including Red for Drakuseth, Maw of Flames, providing a slot for Merchant as well.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 and digitally via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.