Shut down MTG abilities with Throne of Eldraine’s Sorcerous Spyglass

The Magic: The Gathering artifact Sorcerous Spyglass from Ixalan is getting a reprint in Throne of Eldraine (ELD).

Commonly known as a solid MTG sideboard card, Sorcerous Spyglass survives Standard rotation as a reprint in the ELD set. Much like the reprint of Opt yesterday, this staple artifact has a specific purpose across a multitude of decks in the metagame.

Sorcerous Spyglass is a two-drop colorless artifact that essentially shuts down planeswalkers and other cards with “active abilities,” unless they’re mana abilities. To clarify, an active mana ability consists of the following:

An ability that adds mana to the mana pool.

Is not a loyalty ability (planeswalkers).

An ability that doesn’t have a target.

Planeswalkers have two types of abilities: an active and a static (War of the Spark). An active ability can be spotted via the colon next to it. Static abilities on planeswalkers are in the text above the active abilities. Sorcerous Spyglass doesn’t stop static abilities since they’re not active abilities and are continually working.

If Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin was to also get a reprint in ELD, Sorcerous Spyglass is a must-have in the sideboard to stop it. Sorcerous Spyglass shuts down some MTG cards that are surviving Standard rotation, including planeswalkers (Teferi, Time Raveler), Dawn of Hope, and Ethereal Absolution.

Another added bonus to Sorcerous Spyglass is that it reveals an opponent’s hand. For Control players, knowing what the opponent has in hand provides a strategic advantage.

With the abundance of planeswalkers in the MTG Standard format, reprinting Sorcerous Spyglass provides a balance within the meta when playing best-of-three matches.

Set to release on Oct. 4, the Throne of Eldraine expansion will also have a pre-release weekend from Sept. 27 to 29. In addition, ELD launches early on Sept. 26 via MTG Arena.