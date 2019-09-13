Here’s every change coming to MTG Arena Historic

After two weeks of complaints from the Magic: The Gathering community, Wizards of the Coast formally revealed several changes taking place in the MTG Arena Historic format today.

The Historic format is still coming to MTG Arena on Sept. 26, but several changes have been updated since the State of the Beta update. Feeling the pressure from the Magic community, WoTC has now reversed the 2:1 wildcard redemption today. From here on out, all cards need only one wildcard to unlock.

In addition to the changes involving unlocking cards, WotC also updated the progression rewards attached to Historic. New cards being added to the format was also changed, along with booster pack sales in the MTGA store.

Play Queue

A best-of-one play queue for the Historic format is being added to MTGA. This will allow players to compete in Historic whenever they want. Within the play queue exists daily quests, however, completing the quests will not transfer over to a player’s daily and weekly win rewards. Only Historic events will award players with rewards.

New cards

WotC revealed that 20 new cards would become available in Historic upon its official launch in November. WotC plans on adding cards, however, the number of cards is unspecified at this time.

“We’ll be thinking through what the right target of cards to add is and how players can acquire these new cards,” WotC said. These cards will be added to the game differently than cards in Standard, but we’re still working on exactly how to do that.”

Historic booster packs

The initial State of the Beta had Historic boosters being sold in the MTGA store as a 45-bundle pack. After receiving a multitude of complaints from the community, WotC has reversed this as well. The normal booster pack options will be available for Historic, just like they are for other Standard sets in MTG Arena.

The initial launch of the Magic format Historic is Sept. 26 via MTG Arena. Also on this date is the release of Throne of Eldraine and Standard rotation.