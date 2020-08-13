MTG Arena Patch 1.11: Full Amonkhet Remastered updates and notes

Patch 1.11 in MTG Arena has added over 300 cards to the Historic format via Amonkhet Remastered, along with new events, bundles in the store, and various other updates.

The final season prior to Standard rotation began today with Patch 1.11 in MTG Arena, running from Aug. 13 to Sept. 17. A ranked reset has occurred and a Standard 2021 play queue has been added, allowing players to compete in Standard Constructed using only cards that will be legal following rotation. Players can still rank up the ladder while competing in the new Standard 2021 queues. The Historic format also received an upgrade, featuring over 300 cards added via the Amonkhet Remastered set.

Amonkhet Remastered

The Amonkhet Remastered set contains various reprinted cards from Amonkhet and Hour of Devastation, along with Pioneer legal cards that aren’t from either set. A full gallery of all the cards has become available and can be found here.

A number of mechanics found in Amonkhet Remastered have been updated for MTG Arena, including Embalm and Eternalize, along with Exert.

Players can choose between attacking or Exerting when attacking with a creature.

The UX was reworked for declaring an attacker as exerting. Exerted creatures will showcase arrows and have a tap visual effect to remind players that it doesn’t untap during the controller’s next untap step.

Cards with Aftermath now show only the face that can be cast in hand (or in the near hand castables, for the Aftermath side). In every other context, they show the split card.

Brawl

A few adjustments were made to the Brawl matchmaking queue that will improve players competing against one another each having the same level of competitiveness. And a tweak was made to weighing certain commanders when determining matchmaking.

MTG Arena store

Players can stock up on Amonkhet Remastered cards via booster packs that are found in the MTG Arena store. There’s also an option to purchase Basri Ket as an avatar and a full land art bundle that’s priced at 4,000 gold or 800 gems each.

With new items being added to the MTG Arena store, others are on their way out. These include:

Eldraine Borderless Planeswalkers

Theros Borderless Planeswalkers

Ikoira Borderless Planeswalkers

M21 Borderless Planeswalkers

Unstable Land Bundle

Events

A number of events are scheduled to take place during August and September. These include special events, Limited rotating events, and FNM events.

Special events

Aug. 21 to 27: Standard 2021 Artisan. The event will feature Standard 2021 cards, but only Commons and Uncommons.

Aug. 29 to 31: “Turbo” Draft (Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths). Players will draft with bots and all of your spells will cost five less.

Sept. 4 to 17: Tinkerer’s Cube Draft.

Sept. 5 to 7: Historic Challenge, Players have a chance to win Amonkhet Remastered packs.

Quick Draft schedule

Aug. 7 to 21: Core Set 2021

Aug. 21 to Sept. 4: Throne of Eldraine

FNM home schedule

Aug. 14: No specific event scheduled.

Aug. 21: Mastermind. Players compete with a provided deck and no lands while discarding a card once/turn to make land tokens that tap for any color.

Aug. 28: Standard 2021.

Sept. 4: Historic Brawl.

Sept. 11: Historic.

Deck builder improvements

A deck count has been added to the deck builder so players can keep track of the number of decks they’ve created and not go over the 75 deck limit. Changes were also made to Historic crafting, removing the “are you sure” confirmation when crafting a non-Standard format card.

Players can also tap into a number of advanced search terms and traits.

New terms

a: or art: or artist: Search by artist name

m: or mana: Search by mana cost

m:x (all “X” spells)

m:”G/W” (green/white hybrid cards)

m:GG (Cards with gg in the mana cost)

f: or flavor: Search by flavor text

loy: or loyalty: Search by Planeswalker loyalty

New traits

?commander ?companion: Search for cards that can be used in specific slots

?booster: Search for cards found in boosters

?transform ?split ?adventure: Search for types of “double” cards

?spell ?permanent: Search for either spells or permanents.

?styled: Search for cards that can be styles

Gameplay improvements

Autotap has been improved to leave up a diverse spread of mana, even when players don’t have anything they can currently do with it.

Autotap has also been improved to find solutions that involve sacrificing a permanent.

Players can mouse over the Activate Ability button to show an “autotaps” solution.

Legendary permanents never stack under any circumstance.

When a basic land gets all other land types added, instead of listing five mana abilities, it gets “Tap: Add one mana of any color.”

Selecting the number of mana to pay in the browser has been updated.

Mill VFX now play for self mill as a cost.

Sanctum of All goes before any other Shrine during simultaneous auto-order triggers.

A gold icon is being used for all set mechanics.

Improvements were made to Sparky the AI that improved blocking and attacking situations with multiple identical cards.

Bug fixes